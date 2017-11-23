ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The Yasai ($18) - a bowl of salmon poke, mixed sultanas, onsen egg and tomatoes on garden greens - is a thoroughly delectable mix of flavours without the guilt you would expect."

Ninja Bowl

15, Duxton Road

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"Cheese and truffle is a mouth-watering combination. When it sits on top of a handmade light and crispy pizza, it is absolutely divine.

"Enjoy the Tartufina pizza ($24) with your favourite Italian wine. I love the friendly service, casual and authentic Italian food and live acoustic music.

"If you are lucky, you might even get to hear Chef Domenico sing."

Ciao@ Italian Risto-Bar

8, Haji Lane, #01-01

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Chatterbox Lobster Laksa ($30) brings your taste buds to another world and back. The restaurant delivers great ambience and even better food."

Chatterbox

333, Orchard Road, Level 5, Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I am a fan of fish... fish curry, barbecue fish, fish soup and now Fish Tikka ($14.90). It has tender pieces of dory doused in a yogurt marinade, spiced with fenugreek leaves and baked in the tandoor. Best eaten with garlic naan."

The Bazaar

115, East Coast Road

Catherine Robert

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"There is something about this Green Curry ($11.90) that satisfies my craving for Thai food. It is always thick, creamy and tasty.

"Plus, ThaiExpress is still one of the most convenient restaurant chains to get to."

ThaiExpress Bistro