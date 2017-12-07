ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The cuts of beef were so good they moved me to tears. My favourite was the super tender New Zealand Canterbury Grass-Fed Fillet ($45 for 150g), which had warm and earthy flavours and was done to a perfect medium rare.

"The others (pictured) were the Bone-In Ocean Beef Ribeye, which was dry-aged for 21 days, and the Ocean Beef Ribeye Cut."

Wakanui Grill Dining

5, Straits View, #04-02, Marina One The Heart West Tower

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to 12am

"It is not the regular lor mee we know and love, but this bowl of seafood comfort hit the spot for me. The smallest portion for dining in is $9.50, but here is a tip: Order it to go and pay only $6.90 forthe meal."

Putien Restaurant

80, Marine Parade Road, #02-13/13A, Parkway Parade

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The roasted chicken breast served with roasted potatoes, asparagus and a thick mushroom sauce ($15) was tasty, nutritious and filling - everything you need for a nice dinner out."

Artisan Boulangerie Co

1, Harbourfront Walk, #01-163/164, VivoCity

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"My favourite dish in the eight-course omakase meal ($88, or $108 with sake) was the wagyu handroll.

"The beef was blow-torched in front of me to whet my appetite. The meat literally melted in my mouth. Each dish uses only the freshest and premium ingredients."

Big Sake Bar

302, Beach Road, #01-02, The Concourse Skyline

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Tsuta serves up some of the best shoyu ramen in Singapore.

"The item I ordered was its signature dish with additional ingredients, and I loved the addition of genuine truffle bits.

"Unlike the heavy flavours you get from cheap truffle oil at most hipster cafes, the truffle added to the ramen was light and helped accentuate the experience.

"It was priced reasonably for the standard ramen, but be prepared to spend close to $30 if you ask for additions."

Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodle