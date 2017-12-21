ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"I usually pick waffles over pancakes, but this Berry Ricotta Hotcake ($14.90) is beyond belief. It does not just look divine, it tastes divine too, with the fluffy made-to-order hotcake pairing perfectly with the nuts, berries and ice cream.

"For those who prefer savoury to sweet, they also have a Bacon Hotcake. Pro-tip: Order the hotcakes before you are done with your mains to avoid the 20-minute wait."

Curious Palette

64, Prinsep Street

Catherine Robert

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"A good ramen is always about tasty soup and a good level of spiciness, and the Tonkotsu Ramen Sanjya ($15.90) does it for me every time.

"My craving for this filling bowl always starts when it rains, and it has become one of my favourite comfort foods."

Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King Matsuri

80, Marine Parade Road, #B1-18A

Parkway Parade

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Lamb Shank ($18) - braised lamb shank, mashed potatoes and asparagus - was brilliant, and lamb is always a good source of protein and tastiness.

"Jag's is located in the heart of Siglap, so it has a chilled vibe and perfect outdoor breeze."

Jag's

922, East Coast Road

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"Any Eurasian worth their salt will proudly tell you their grandmother's debal, a mustard-based curry typically made at Christmas time, is the best. That is why any chef attempting this classic dish is exposing himself to much criticism from discerning diners who grew up with that comfort food.

"However, I was pleasantly surprised by the authenticity of Chef Damian D'Silva's Debal ($30, available only this month), made with a generous serving of bacon bones, ham, spare ribs and roasted pork.

"It truly hit the spot."

Folklore Destination Singapore Beach Road

700, Beach Road

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Red Snapper special ($47) was simple yet absolutely delicious, grilled and seasoned to perfection with a generous side of hummus, cherry tomatoes and black olives.

"It was so good, even the snapper was smiling."

db Bistro & Oyster Bar

B1-48, Galleria Level

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands