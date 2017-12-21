ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Charmaine Phua


"I usually pick waffles over pancakes, but this Berry Ricotta Hotcake ($14.90) is beyond belief. It does not just look divine, it tastes divine too, with the fluffy made-to-order hotcake pairing perfectly with the nuts, berries and ice cream.
"For those who prefer savoury to sweet, they also have a Bacon Hotcake. Pro-tip: Order the hotcakes before you are done with your mains to avoid the 20-minute wait."
Curious Palette
64, Prinsep Street
Catherine Robert


"A good ramen is always about tasty soup and a good level of spiciness, and the Tonkotsu Ramen Sanjya ($15.90) does it for me every time.
"My craving for this filling bowl always starts when it rains, and it has become one of my favourite comfort foods."
Ramen Keisuke Tonkotsu King Matsuri
80, Marine Parade Road, #B1-18A
Parkway Parade
Shaun Tupaz


"The Lamb Shank ($18) - braised lamb shank, mashed potatoes and asparagus - was brilliant, and lamb is always a good source of protein and tastiness.
"Jag's is located in the heart of Siglap, so it has a chilled vibe and perfect outdoor breeze."
Jag's
922, East Coast Road
Cheryl Miles


"Any Eurasian worth their salt will proudly tell you their grandmother's debal, a mustard-based curry typically made at Christmas time, is the best. That is why any chef attempting this classic dish is exposing himself to much criticism from discerning diners who grew up with that comfort food.
"However, I was pleasantly surprised by the authenticity of Chef Damian D'Silva's Debal ($30, available only this month), made with a generous serving of bacon bones, ham, spare ribs and roasted pork.
"It truly hit the spot."
Folklore Destination Singapore Beach Road
700, Beach Road
Andre Hoeden


"This Red Snapper special ($47) was simple yet absolutely delicious, grilled and seasoned to perfection with a generous side of hummus, cherry tomatoes and black olives.
"It was so good, even the snapper was smiling."
db Bistro & Oyster Bar
B1-48, Galleria Level
The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
