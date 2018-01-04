ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The omakase course ($129) at Kyuu by Shunsui leaves you full and satisfied. You get lots of food, including sashimi and grilled dishes.

"The meal ends with this bowl of rice that the chef places in front of you. He then scoops an unending amount of salmon roe on top and does not stop until you tell him to."

Kyuu by Shunsui

29, Keong Saik Road

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"The magic in this Tiger Prawn Capellini ($28) is the aromatic lobster-infused oil, which is generously tossed in with the pasta. It is my favourite dish at this newly-opened restaurant, which is perfect for date nights or a cosy catch-up with friends while enjoying the stunning panoramic view.

"All the desserts are top notch, but I recommend the Flambe Baked Alaska ($16), which is flambeed right in front of you."

Dusk Restaurant & Bar

109, Mount Faber Road, Level 2, Faber Peak Singapore

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The tender Half Spring Chicken ($13.50) is baked to perfection and served with black pepper sauce on a bed of fries and salad. Tucked in a cosy corner of Compass One, it is quiet, and the service is really good too."

The Corner Chef

1, Sengkang Square, #B1-34, Compass One

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to 12am

"This zi char chain is well-known for its XO Fish Head Noodles, but do not miss out on trying its Salted Fish White Bee Hoon ($10 or $18). It may look quite plain and not the most attractive, but the wok hei is incredible. I love the perfectly fried texture of the noodles and the bits of salted fish, and a little squeeze of lime balances out the flavour of the dish really well. A must-try."

Hong Kong Chun Tat Kee XO Fish Head Bee Hoon

419, East Coast Road

Divian Na

The Weekday Getaway

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The meatballs and spaghetti (under $20) is a delightful combination of balance and heartiness. The meatballs are tender and rich, while the spaghetti is made to just the right consistency.

"The meal is complimented by a scenic ambience that does not feel like Singapore. While the meal does not feel heavy at all, you will still need to bring an appetite to finish it."

Riders Cafe

51, Fairways Drive