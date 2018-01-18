ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"I thought the scallop would be the highlight of the Hokkaido Scallop and Konbu Pasta dish ($22 or $26 for cold or hot respectively) but I was swept away by the pasta. The umami flavours made my eyes glaze over (in a good way). The pasta was cooked perfectly, and the fresh Hokkaido scallop was the bonus that rounded up this tasty dish.

UMI + Vino

6, Raffles Boulevard, #01-18, Emporium Shokuhin, Marina Square

Catherine Robert

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I have never had a steak ($80) that made me feel this fat before in my life, but this sumptuous meal was totally worth it. The sinful combination of succulent ribeye and foie gras ($25) is beyond heavenly. It was definitely my cup of tea."

db Bistro & Oyster Bar

2, Bayfront Avenue, B1-48, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Glenn Ong

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The grilled Blue Willow's Barramundi ($20) is the most amazing dish I have had in a while."

Blue Willow Bar & Bistro

28, Clementi Road

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This is the kind of place you would go to once a year and have a great experience. With the amazing ambience and service, you feel like you are dining in France. The Colorado Lamb Chops ($85), served with yogurt, mint and spring radish, is the best lamb chop I have ever had - perfectly done and the flavour explodes in your mouth."

Luke's

22, Gemmill Lane

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"This bowl of ramen was certainly worth the wait at this one Michelin star restaurant. Service is efficient so don't let the long queues dissuade you. Adding truffle to pork broth ups the umami factor. I wish I could have asked for extra soup. I was hungry so I went for the biggest bowl - the Char Siu Ajimata Shoyu Soba ($22.80), which is served with extra slices of tender char siew, egg, bamboo shoot and leek with truffle pureed in truffle oil."

Tsuta Singapore