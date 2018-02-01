ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 6am to 10am

"My favourite bar snack is chicken wings. Here, you can choose to have deep fried chicken wings or shrimp paste boneless chicken, but I highly recommend the Spicy Blacken Chicken ($14) for finger-licking goodness. The chilli packs a punch so be sure to have some water (or beer) on standby."

Wala Wala

31, Lorong Mambong,

Holland Village

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"I had the Spicy BBQ Pork Combo ($25.90), which comes with a choice of Soontofu (I had the beef), rice in a hot stone bowl, side dishes, hot corn tea and a yoghurt drink. It is a little pricier than most Korean food outlets, but it is in the middle of the CBD area, the portions are huge and the flavours are pretty good. To get your money's worth, pick the Assorted Soontofu, which comes with beef, squid, clam, shrimp and a whole lot of crab."

SBCD Korean Tofu House

7, Wallich Street, #B1-01/02, Tanjong Pagar Centre

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Portobello Mushroom Tofu ($17.50) is a wonderfully healthy meal that keeps you warm on cold days and is perfectly light. It is cooked to perfection and pairs well with a brilliant mint tea."

Celede

83, Punggol Central, #01-66, Punggol Waterway Point

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Good ayam penyet ($6.50) is difficult to find but Dapur Penyet in Arab Street makes a good case. The chicken is tender on the inside, and the sambal is just the right amount of spicy. This Singaporean staple is reasonably priced and will set you back with a bill of under $10 ."

Dapur Penyet

23, Baghdad Street

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"'Simple and really good is what I said after tasting this roast chicken ($23 for half a bird) from Summer Hill. It comes with homemade gravy, which should be drunk with a straw. I love its simple menu, which means minimal choices and fewer headaches. I will be going back for the other three items on the menu."

Summer Hill

106, Clementi Street 12, #01-62