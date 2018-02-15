Makan

ONE FM Food Fight

ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week

Feb 15, 2018 06:00 am

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"This Wok-Fried Beehoon with Sri Lankan Crab ($9 for 100g of crab, minimum of 1kg) is the bomb.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"You know how we soak bee hoon to soften it before cooking? I have been told this place doesn't. That is why the bee hoon soaks up the sauce it is fried in, which guarantees that the flavour is absorbed and coats every strand of bee hoon. To me, the crab was the bonus. The bee hoon definitely stole the show."

Seafood Paradise

Weets Eats

Time to feast

10, Bayfront Avenue, #02-03, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"This delectable Tok Bulat spread ($48.90) is a hearty treat for those in search of local cuisine that reminds you of grandma's cooking. An interesting selection of authentic and fusion Peranakan dishes cooked with the kind of warmth and attention you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else."

Woody Family Cafe

12F, Andrews Avenue

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"The sauce in the Squid Ink Tagliolini ($20) was absorbed into the pasta, and it was not too fishy or strong. The garden peas were surprisingly tasty and added an interesting texture to the noodles and juicy prawns. The lemon zest was the perfect touch - refreshing with a zing."

Club Street Social

5, Gemmill Lane

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"We feasted on the freshest sashimi at this restaurant tucked inside Amoy Hotel.

"The star of the show was the Aburi Spicy Salmon Maki ($18). The sticky sushi rice was wrapped in thick slices of salmon, and the spicy cod roe provided a nice kick, making each mouthful an explosion of flavour and texture. The service at this husband-and-wife-owned restaurant was top-notch."

Jin Fine Dining

76, Telok Ayer Street

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

"Sous vide eggs, toasted sourdough bread and a kopi for $4.50. It is good enough for a post-Valentine's Day breakfast. Trust me, your date will be impressed."

Firebake - Woodfired Bakehouse & Restaurant

237, East Coast Road

