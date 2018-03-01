One FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
- CHARMAINE PHUA ONE FM’s 80’s@8 & ONE FM By Request!
WINNER!
Charmaine Phua
ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!
Weekdays 8pm to midnight
"I have a love affair with Spanish food, having travelled to at least eight cities in Spain over the past three years. So it means a lot when I say this octopus dish ($28) from Dehesa blew my mind.
"The octopus tentacle is first grilled to perfection, then laid on a bed of potatoes. Thinly sliced pieces of lard - yes, lard - are placed on top of it, before it is brought to you and torched at the table to melt the lard and meld the ingredients together.
"This dish is a definite must-try, especially for anyone who is missing authentic Spanish food as much as I am."
Dehesa
12, North Canal Road
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 6am to 10am
"I am this family-owned Italian restaurant's repeat customer because you can taste the love in the food and the warmth in their service. Each time I visit and try a new dish, it has always been amazing.
"We already know bacon and eggs are a winning combination, but when on top of this homemade crusty pizza and smothered with cheese, it will render you speechless. Forget the diet - the Bismark Pizza ($25.90) is worth every single calorie."
Ristorante Da Valentino
200, Turf Club Road, #01-19, The Grandstand
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"It was my first time to Akira Back and the Brother From Another Mother Roll ($23) sealed the deal for me.
"It had unagi kabayaki, anago tempura, shaved foie gras and ponzu mayo. I ate it faster than I could write that last line."
Akira Back
30, Beach Road, Level B1M, JW Marriott Singapore
South Beach
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"This Protein Salad ($12.50) - which has grilled chicken, black beans, guacamole and cheese on top of mixed veggies - is filling, tasty and great for muscle-building."
Mex Out
9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-88/89, Millenia Walk
Divian Nair
The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"Best fried chicken in town, period. Arnold's is our home-grown version of KFC. Chances are, if you are an aficionado of fried chicken, you will know Arnold's.
"They use really good batter over their fresh, succulent pieces of chicken - perfect for big family gatherings or a night out with your mates. You can expect to fork out about $40 for a set meal for five people."
Arnold's Fried Chicken
Various locations in Singapore
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now