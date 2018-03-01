One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"I have a love affair with Spanish food, having travelled to at least eight cities in Spain over the past three years. So it means a lot when I say this octopus dish ($28) from Dehesa blew my mind.

"The octopus tentacle is first grilled to perfection, then laid on a bed of potatoes. Thinly sliced pieces of lard - yes, lard - are placed on top of it, before it is brought to you and torched at the table to melt the lard and meld the ingredients together.

"This dish is a definite must-try, especially for anyone who is missing authentic Spanish food as much as I am."

Dehesa

12, North Canal Road

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 6am to 10am

"I am this family-owned Italian restaurant's repeat customer because you can taste the love in the food and the warmth in their service. Each time I visit and try a new dish, it has always been amazing.

"We already know bacon and eggs are a winning combination, but when on top of this homemade crusty pizza and smothered with cheese, it will render you speechless. Forget the diet - the Bismark Pizza ($25.90) is worth every single calorie."

Ristorante Da Valentino

200, Turf Club Road, #01-19, The Grandstand

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"It was my first time to Akira Back and the Brother From Another Mother Roll ($23) sealed the deal for me.

"It had unagi kabayaki, anago tempura, shaved foie gras and ponzu mayo. I ate it faster than I could write that last line."

Akira Back

30, Beach Road, Level B1M, JW Marriott Singapore

South Beach

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This Protein Salad ($12.50) - which has grilled chicken, black beans, guacamole and cheese on top of mixed veggies - is filling, tasty and great for muscle-building."

Mex Out

9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-88/89, Millenia Walk

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Best fried chicken in town, period. Arnold's is our home-grown version of KFC. Chances are, if you are an aficionado of fried chicken, you will know Arnold's.

"They use really good batter over their fresh, succulent pieces of chicken - perfect for big family gatherings or a night out with your mates. You can expect to fork out about $40 for a set meal for five people."

Arnold's Fried Chicken

Various locations in Singapore