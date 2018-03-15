ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"I had the luxury of trying some of the dishes on the tasting menu, and the food was incredible to say the least, prepared with thought and diligence.

"One of my favourites was the stir-fried prawn and scallop. Everything about it was on point, even the yam basket that was used as a garnish was delicious. Be prepared to fork out more than $100 a person - well worth it for a special occasion or really sincere apology."

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

320, Orchard Road, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"I have a weakness for salted egg anything. This is the first time I've seen it done with bittergourd - and it really works.

"A good way to trick people into eating vegetables, this Crispy Salted Egg Bittergourd ($12/$16/$20) was light and crisp, and the amount of salted egg was just perfect and not overwhelming at all. Topped with fried curry leaf, chilli padi and anchovy, this dish was so well-loved, my friends and I ended up fighting over the last piece."

Jin Hock (AMK)

446, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The seared Yorkshire Pork Rack ($29) is served with homemade apple sauce, accompanied by mashed potato and fresh seasonal vegetables.

"This amazing little hideaway has a special place in my heart because it serves amazing, authentic English food. And don't even get me started on the scones with fresh cream, butter and jam."

Fosters Steakhouse

277, Holland Avenue, Holland Village

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"There is beef, and there is Tajima Wagyu Flat Iron MS 7-8 cooked over coals with sea urchin, fresh wasabi and smoked potato espuma. Chef Christopher Millar is definitely out to wow with his six-course Constellations menu ($140).

" The view of the Marina area is spectacular too. Great place to impress a first date or the mother-in-law."

Stellar at 1-Altitude

1, Raffles Place, Level 62

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"The star dish is the 1.1kg T-bone steak, called the Fiorentina ($188), but we decided to share the smaller 500g Bone-in Sirloin ($90) and it did not disappoint.

"The meat from Australia is grain-fed for 420+ days, which results in a nice distribution of marbling that is not too fatty. It is melt-in-your-mouth delicious with a gorgeous crusty finish. It really doesn't need more salt or seasoning, but the four condiments - a gravy, mustard, salsa verde and sea salt - complement each bite perfectly."

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

26, Mohamed Sultan Road