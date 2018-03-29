ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Holycow (bone-in ribeye) ($22 for 100g) is cooked sous vide for six hours and seared with a caramelised crust, making it succulent.

"The amazing ambience and food will leave you having an out-of-body experience.

"I cannot tell you how juicy and tasty this steak is."

Holycrab

2 ,Tan Quee Lan Street, #01-03

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"This is the place to go if you love steaks and oysters. They only serve two kinds of steak.

"I recommend Luke's Bone-In Tenderloin Au Poivre ($85), which is covered in a peppercorn crust and tantalisingly presented in a pool of mustard cognac jus.

"The beef was super tender and well marinated through. There are about six kinds of oysters ($48 for half a dozen) to choose from, and they are freshly shucked, so save space for a few of those before your main meal."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Luke's Oyster Bar & Chop House

22, Gemmill Lane

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Check out these beautiful Patatas bravas ($6). The potatoes are sliced thinly in a mandolin and then layered into a stack before they are deep-fried, then a garlic aioli and pimento sauce goes on top.

"It is all about the crispiness."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

FOC Pim Pam

442, Orchard Road, #01-29

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"Fried rice may seem like such a simple dish, but it is really difficult to ensure that the rice has wok hei and is not clumpy. Each grain of the Fish Roe Fried Rice ($10) is fluffy, and the addition of fish roe, scallop floss and bits of broccoli stem contribute to the different textures and flavours.

"Order the super intensely flavoured Claypot Herbal Chicken Soup ($16) to share with your friends - it is a pairing I just cannot resist."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Cafe de Hong Kong

586, Balestier Road

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"The Spicy Sesame Kaisendon ($16.80) is rather pricey for its portion size, but you are going for quality rather than quantity.

"The sashimi is fresh and the balance of sauces complements each other quite well. The ambience is also quite inviting and it's a good place to have one of your first few dates."

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Teppei Syokudo

Millenia Walk, #01-105, 9, Raffles Boulevard