ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 6am to 10am

"I had the Arugula Salad ($16) because I am on a diet but could not resist trying one bite of this decadent Chicken 'N' Watermelon 'N' Waffles ($38). The chicken is fried to a crisp and super juicy.

The Bird Southern Table & Bar PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

The only way to eat this is to stack all three components on a fork, then drizzle a bit of the bourbon maple syrup and a dash of the honey hot sauce before devouring it all in one large mouthful.

The combination of sweet and savoury with the soft, fluffy and cheesy waffles is pure magic. For a full Southern experience, order the Classic Buttermilk Biscuits ($10)."

The Bird Southern Table & Bar

2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-07, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"When it comes to brunch places, this little hole in the wall along Katong is a gem. The food is mad excellent and the people super friendly. A must-try is the Koo Koo Ca Choo ($19), which is a fricassee of mushrooms, potato hash, poached eggs, shaved gruyere and truffle vinaigrette."

Rabbit Carrot Gun PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Rabbit Carrot Gun

47 East Coast Road

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Only the aunty cooking it and God know what goes into this bowl of heavenly prawn noodles ($8). I had the dry bee hoon variant with prawns, pork ribs and lots of chilli.

Whitley Road Prawn Noodle PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

The soup is absolutely delish and I went back three times for refills. The trick is to not eat the last prawn so that the aunty feels obligated to refill the soup. Shiok!"

Whitley Road Prawn Noodle

51 Old Airport Road, #01-98, Old Airport Road Food Centre

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This is one of the many stalls in the hawker centre that has become a staple for the residents in the neighbourhood. Its version of the traditional Katong laksa is well balanced and the chilli is a good addition with its sweet and spicy highlights. The ingredients are pretty fresh but if you have room in your tummy, go straight for the $5 portion."

Khoon's Katong Laksa & Seafood Soup PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Khoon's Katong Laksa & Seafood Soup

590 Upper Thomson Road, #01-26, Sembawang Hill Food Centre

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"The melding of Japanese and Korean flavours in this Truffle Yakitori Chicken & XO Rice Bowl is a great representation of umami.

The XO rice is fried with shrimp roe, then topped with kimchi, Japanese pickles, garlic maitake mushrooms, truffle yakitori chicken and an onsen egg.

The Clifford Pier PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

So good, especially when it is all mixed up like you would with a Korean bibimbap. My idea of what comfort food should be. This dish is available only for weekday lunch ($35 for 2 courses; $38 for 3 courses), and the menu changes every few months, so go try it soon."

The Clifford Pier

80 Collyer Quay, Fullerton Bay Hotel