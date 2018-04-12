ONE FM Food Fight
ONE FM 91.3 DJs slug it out with their favourite culinary discoveries of the week
WINNER!
Cheryl Miles
Weekdays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays 6am to 10am
"I had the Arugula Salad ($16) because I am on a diet but could not resist trying one bite of this decadent Chicken 'N' Watermelon 'N' Waffles ($38). The chicken is fried to a crisp and super juicy.
The only way to eat this is to stack all three components on a fork, then drizzle a bit of the bourbon maple syrup and a dash of the honey hot sauce before devouring it all in one large mouthful.
The combination of sweet and savoury with the soft, fluffy and cheesy waffles is pure magic. For a full Southern experience, order the Classic Buttermilk Biscuits ($10)."
The Bird Southern Table & Bar
2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-07, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
Shaun Tupaz
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"When it comes to brunch places, this little hole in the wall along Katong is a gem. The food is mad excellent and the people super friendly. A must-try is the Koo Koo Ca Choo ($19), which is a fricassee of mushrooms, potato hash, poached eggs, shaved gruyere and truffle vinaigrette."
Rabbit Carrot Gun
47 East Coast Road
Andre Hoeden
ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show
Weekdays 6am to 10am
"Only the aunty cooking it and God know what goes into this bowl of heavenly prawn noodles ($8). I had the dry bee hoon variant with prawns, pork ribs and lots of chilli.
The soup is absolutely delish and I went back three times for refills. The trick is to not eat the last prawn so that the aunty feels obligated to refill the soup. Shiok!"
Whitley Road Prawn Noodle
51 Old Airport Road, #01-98, Old Airport Road Food Centre
Divian Nair
The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair
Weekdays 4pm to 8pm
"This is one of the many stalls in the hawker centre that has become a staple for the residents in the neighbourhood. Its version of the traditional Katong laksa is well balanced and the chilli is a good addition with its sweet and spicy highlights. The ingredients are pretty fresh but if you have room in your tummy, go straight for the $5 portion."
Khoon's Katong Laksa & Seafood Soup
590 Upper Thomson Road, #01-26, Sembawang Hill Food Centre
Charmaine Phua
ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!
Weekdays 8pm to midnight
"The melding of Japanese and Korean flavours in this Truffle Yakitori Chicken & XO Rice Bowl is a great representation of umami.
The XO rice is fried with shrimp roe, then topped with kimchi, Japanese pickles, garlic maitake mushrooms, truffle yakitori chicken and an onsen egg.
So good, especially when it is all mixed up like you would with a Korean bibimbap. My idea of what comfort food should be. This dish is available only for weekday lunch ($35 for 2 courses; $38 for 3 courses), and the menu changes every few months, so go try it soon."
The Clifford Pier
80 Collyer Quay, Fullerton Bay Hotel
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now