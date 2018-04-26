ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"It's hard to find a plate of char kway teow that is just right. The 'wok hei' in this is incredible. For just $2.50, you can satisfy your appetite with one of these amazing plates. No school like old school."

Bgain 22 Old Street Coffee House PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Bgain 22 Old Street Coffee House

22, Havelock Road

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"A famous chain from Fukuoka that finally made its way to Singapore, it has four different and fully customisable flavours of ramen.

My friends went for the usual options (tonkatsu or spicy), but I was drawn to the Black King ($15.90, additional $2 for the egg) because of the intense garlic flavours, and the strong resemblance to a really good squid ink ramen I had in Hong Kong.

It met my expectations and more! It is heavy in flavour, and I'd recommend this to those who enjoy a peppery, savoury and rich ramen. It might not be the best idea for a first date, but if you still get a second date, you'll know that he or she is a keeper."

Ramen Nagi PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Ramen Nagi

3, Temasek Boulevard, #01-512/513, Suntec City Tower 2, North Wing

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"It's a beautiful place with a great view and food that is made with care. The Spaghetti Di Verdure Griglate Miste ($12) is a delightful dish of pasta tossed with grilled mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers and carrots in tomato sauce."

The Wicked Garlic PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

The Wicked Garlic

8, Grange Road, #05-03, Cathay Cineleisure Orchard

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm,

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"This cafe-bar is healthy by day and naughty by night. Enjoy wholesome grain bowls with your choice of protein and toppings for lunch.

For dinner, the sinfully delicious foie gras and grilled beef ribeye rice bowl ($25) is what you want to sink your teeth into.

I could not wait to poke open the jiggly onsen egg on the top.

What gives this dish extra mojo is the homemade tare sauce. You're probably better off sharing this rich dish so you can also enjoy a side of the decadent aburi broccoli ($12) that is fried and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and a mayonnaise-based sauce."

Mojo PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Mojo

204, Telok Ayer Street

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"This exquisite uni (sea urchin) sushi is part of a $180 omakase meal at Sushi Murasaki. There was only one problem - I needed many more of them. This was just one of a parade of amazing morsels of sushi. I was about to order another set but couldn't withdraw my CPF in time."

Sushi Murasaki PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ONE FM DJS

Sushi Murasaki

9, Raffles Boulevard, #02-08, Millenia Walk