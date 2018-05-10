ONE FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Cheryl Miles

Weekdays 10am to 4pm

Saturdays 6am to 10am

"If something melts in your mouth as divinely as this, you know it's not low-calorie. The Little Piggie ($9 for three skewers) is the star of the bar snack menu at this trendy bar. The Naughty Fries Jr ($8) is pretty addictive too. Take advantage of their special happy hour prices on food before 8pm and order several different dishes to share."

Studio 1939 36, Keong Saik Road

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"The Four-course Heritage Set Dinner was super yummy, especially local favourites such as wok fried king prawns with salted egg and butter and its signature wagyu beef rendang. Impress your foreign friends with a little history about the pier. A must-try for a reasonable $58."

The Clifford Pier

80, Collyer Quay, The Fullerton Bay Hotel

Charmaine Phua

ONE FM's 80's@8 & ONE FM By Request!

Weekdays 8pm to midnight

"When a restaurant only has two choices on the menu and yet has a constant queue, it has to be good. Get the regular Keisuke Prime Beef Hamburg Set ($18.80++) or the Triple Cheese Prime Beef Hamburg Set ($20.80++), a patty with a cheese filling that oozes out when you cut it. The patty is made with freshly ground prime US beef and is so tender you can easily break it apart with chopsticks. It's served sizzling on a hot plate with a prawn tempura, your choice of sauce, a side of miso soup and free flow Japanese rice. The set meal also includes access to a free-flow Japanese salad bar with 25 items (ranging from Mentaiko Pasta and Tan Tan noodles to long beans in sesame sauce and Coffee Jelly for dessert) and an egg station serving up freshly-cooked eggs in five different ways: Creamy scrambled eggs, sunny side up, soft boiled, hard boiled and tamagoyaki. "

Teppanyaki Hamburg Nihonbashi Keisuke Bettei

72, Peck Seah Street

Shaun Tupaz

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Hands down the Pancetta Bianco ($26) is the best pizza I have ever tasted. The thin crust had the best mix of crunch and chew. Sauce to cheese ratio was excellent, and the ingredients used were surprisingly fresh."

Boulevard9, Raffles Boulevard, #01-23, Millenia Walk

Divian Nair

The Weekday Getaway with Divian Nair

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"You almost definitely need to queue for a spot at this joint but it's worth it. On top of their standard dishes, they offer a range of sauces and add-ons. I quite like the wasabi sauce and the addition of an udon. Altogether it might set you back between $17 to $23 depending on what you add to your meal, but boy is it good."

Tendon Kohaku

133, New Bridge Road #02-34, Chinatown Point