Online foodies pick their faves

Jasper Aston Lim, the6and7.com

"One of my top dishes is the Pizza Fries ($14) from Alter Ego. Crisp fries are tossed in a spice blend, then smothered with a gooey three-cheese sauce (mozzarella, gruyere and parmesan), and topped with sliced pepperoni. Simple, satisfying and scarily addictive."

Adam Shah, TheHalalFoodBlog.com

"Koh Nangkam is a humble eatery that is dishing out tasty Thai food. A standout is the Stewed Beef Noodles ($6.50). Tender chunks of beef paired with rice noodles in a hearty broth - comfort food Level 99999. Halal Thai food is becoming more popular in Singapore, but few are as legit as this dish."

Cheryl Ng, ms-skinnyfat.com

"Fat Lulu's takes the brunch scene by storm with its creative plates that pack punchy, kick-ass Singapore flavours. The visually arresting desserts, such as this gorgeous PB-hazelnut popsicle aptly named Childhood ($16), will turn you into a kidagain."

TheRantingPanda.com

"Birds Of A Feather is easily one of the most outstanding new restaurants this year. The food is delicious, hearty and stays true to its contemporary Sichuan theme."