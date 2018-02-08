Organic broths to put stock in

A mix of tender slices of meat, springy noodles and succulent mushrooms simmering in a fragrant pot of rich broth. That is what makes a hotpot or steamboat a delicious must-have for Chinese New Year gatherings.

Easier to prepare than a typical Chinese dinner of multiple dishes, steamboats also cater to health-conscious Singaporeans - as long as you opt for a guilt-free soup base.

A good soup base is vital. Generally, one can spend hours making a stock from scratch using bones or vegetables.

Thankfully, there are healthy broths readily available, and Australia's Own Organic stocks are among these.

Made with natural ingredients, the stocks are endorsed by the Australian Certified Organic programme, which supports organic industry farmers, operators, producers, processors and traders.

The stocks are gluten-free and not genetically modified, and they come in three main styles - beef, chicken and vegetable - all of them with at least 20 per cent less salt than other stocks.

For the most guilt-free option, pick the Chicken Style Stock (Salt Reduced). It has 25 per cent less salt than the regular Chicken Style Stock.

Australia's Own Organic stocks are vegan and are available at FairPrice outlets at $4.50 a pack.

Double-duty wafers for CNY

* While stock last for Redondo Chinese New Year motifs.

For those doing last-minute festive snack shopping, the Redondo Luxury Cream Wafer tins are a good option.

Featuring a special design for Chinese New Year, the Redondo Luxury Cream Wafer 800g tin doubles as a decorative piece.

It contains chocolate, vanilla and strawberries and cream-flavoured wafers - an ideal mix for gatherings with many relatives and friends.

The crunchy wafers melt in the mouth and pack a creamy undertone that is subtle but tantalising, making them an addictive alternative to the traditional snack of love letters.

The striking maroon packaging has a chic aesthetic that complements the obligatory Instagram flat lays too.

Meanwhile, the Redondo Luxury Chocolate Wafer 100g sports a vibrant blend of blue, red and brown on tins that are smaller and convenient for the little ones to bring along on visits.

The Chinese New Year range is available while stocks last.

Get the Redondo Luxury Cream Wafer 800g ($6.75) and Chocolate Wafer 100g ($2.25) at FairPrice outlets.