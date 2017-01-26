Other CNY offers to consider

The Spring Time Oyster Rhapsody festive buffet at 10 at Claymore (Pan Pacific Orchard, Tel: 6831-6686) has a must-try Eight Treasure Lotus Leaf Rice. The other highlights are the five types of freshly shucked oysters. Lunch starts from $42 and dinner from $68. The spread is available till Feb 28.

The Longevity Poon Choi is on the set menu at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant (Carlton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6311-8188) till Feb 11. Set menu prices start from $398 for four.

At halal-certified buffet restaurant AquaMarine (Marina Mandarin Singapore, Tel: 6845-1111) highlights include Steamed Seafood with Cordyceps Blossom in Lotus Leaves and Stewed Mee Sua with Seafood. This is available from $70 till Feb 17.

VLV (Clarke Quay, Tel: 6661-0197) celebrates its first Chinese New Year with five set menus featuring signature dishes such as the Kagoshima Kurobuta Char Siew and Black Truffle Roasted Duck. The menus are available till Feb 11.