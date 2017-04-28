Weekend Food List: Quality produce from Japan

Me@OUE, a restaurant offering French, Japanese and Chinese cuisines in one menu, seems to have dropped a little off the radar, but the introduction of new executive chef Sam Chin may change things.

He has not only changed a large part of the menu, but has also put greater emphasis on quality ingredients, especially the beef and fish. It now serves Grade A4 Kumamoto wagyu and fish flown in fresh from Tsukiji market (above) - fine produce from Japan.

While old signature dishes such as Foie Gras "Chawanmushi" ($32) and Mapo Tofu ($25) remain on the menu - and are still good - the Charcoal-Grilled Kumamoto striploin ($88 for half cut, $178 for full cut) is likely to be the restaurant's latest draw.

I shared the 150g half cut and an order of Shio Yaki Kinmedai ($78), or whole salt-grilled golden-eye sea bream, with my dining companion and the amount is just right.

The beef, well-marbled and bursting with flavourful fat, is delicious, but I will probably feel sick eating all 150g of it. The kinmedai is excellent too, so fresh that all it needs is salt to bring out its delicate sweetness.

WHERE: Me@OUE, OUE Bayfront Rooftop, 50 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Noon to 2pm (weekdays), 6pm-10pm (weekdays and Saturdays), closed on Sundays TEL: 6634-4555

