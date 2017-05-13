Quick dishes for Mother's Day

Sunday is the day to treat your mum.

Should you still be looking for some Mother's Day inspiration, here are two easy to cook and delicious recipes from Welsh Italian home cook, Michela Chiappa.

Chiappa is the star of Michela's Tuscan Kitchen which can be seen on the BBC Player and BBC Lifestyle channel.

A working mum to two daughters, Fiamma & Serafina, she also juggles working for a sports management agency and contributing to the Chiappa Sisters blog and YouTube channel.

Chiappa's passion is to demonstrate how anyone can create delicious homemade food whilst having a family and a busy working life.

Here are the recipes...

Baked eggs with truffle

Serves 4

Preparation Time: 10 Mins

Cooking Time: 15 Mins

Ingredients:

1 bunch of tender asparagus

4 slices good quality bread

truffle oil

20g pecorino cheese

1 lemon

Fresh black truffle (optional)

Olive oil

4 large free range eggs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Baked Eggs with Truffles PHOTO: BBC

STEPS

1. Preheat the oven to 240 deg C.

2. Place a griddle pan on a high heat, snap the woody ends from the asparagus and griddle until nicely charred. Pop your bread onto toast too.

3. Meanwhile lightly oil 2 small baking dishes and crack the eggs into them. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle a little truffle oil and pop into the oven for about 10 minutes or until the whites are cooked but the yolk is still runny.

4. Serve immediately with the asparagus drizzled in a little lemon juice. Shave over the pecorino and a little fresh black truffle.

Pear, Honey and Almond Cake

Easy to make and sweetened with natural sugar and super spice cinnamon, this cake is sure to impress any mother this Mother's Day!

Pear, Honey and Almond Cake PHOTO: BBC

Serves 8

Preparation Time: 10 Mins

Cooking Time: 60 Mins

Ingredients:

3 Eggs

100ml Honey or Maple Syrup

50ml Olive Oil,

½ Teaspoon Almond Extract

3 Small Pears (approx. 350g) grated with skins on

225g Ground Almonds

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon Bicarb of Soda

½ Teaspoon Fine Salt

50g Flaked Almonds

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 160 deg C and grease and line around 22cm tin.

2. Separate the eggs into 2 bowls, beat the egg whites until you have stiff peaks and leave to one side.

3. Add the maple syrup to the yolks, olive oil and grated pears and mix together. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix well.

4. Fold in the beaten egg whites.

5. Pour into a greased and lined 9-inch spring tin

6. Sprinkle with the flaked almonds.

7. Bake for one hour. The cake should have shrunk away from sides of the tin.

8. Serve with Creme Fraiche or ice cream

Pear, Honey and Almond Cake PHOTO: BBC

Watch Michela Chiappa as she unfolds the ultimate guide to Italian Food on Michela's Tuscan Kitchen on the BBC Player and the BBC Lifestyle Channel 432 on StarHub.