Ready your bibs!

The Michelin Guide 2017 Bib Gourmand list was released yesterday.

The second edition of this list has 38 entries, up from 34 last year, with nine new names (see list on right).

The list awards restaurants and eateries offering quality cuisines at a maximum price of $45, which makes this a popular checklist for the price-savvy foodie.

Last year, one resounding criticism was that the list was centred, literally. Most of the establishments on it were in the central region.

This year, the Michelin inspectors have obviously found a vehicle worthy of its tyres and they went out of the usual areas.

One new entrant is Zai Shun Curry Fish Head at Jurong East. Also on the list are New Lucky Claypot Rice at Holland Drive and Ah Er Soup at ABC Brickworks Food Centre.

Said Ms Maureen Ow of popular foodblog Misstamchiak: "I'm glad there are more restaurants on the list and they are spread across the island."

But don't book your ride yet. Amoy Street Food Centre is the most mentioned location with four stalls located within the centre.

Being on the list is good for business. Ka-Soh Restaurant is a returning entry and the past year has been good for the restaurant. Its spokesman, Mr Cedric Tang, said there had been a sustained increase in business throughout the year.

Claypot rice from New Lucky Claypot rice. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

He said they would not be disappointed if they do not get a Michelin star, which will be announced next week, as "being on the Bib Gourmand list is already a recognition".

A big surprise is the exclusion of two popular eateries - JB Ah Meng Restaurant and Fishball Story. Also dropped from the list are Alaturka, Hjh Maimunah and Wedang.

But Mr Derrick Tan of sgfoodonfoot.com is optimistic. He said: "Maybe they will get a star?"

Chef Wong Fong of JB Ah Meng prefers to not think about it too much, saying: "Whether we are on the list or not, I'll just take it as it comes."