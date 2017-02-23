Restaurant Andre named second best restaurant in Asia

Singapore's star chef Andre Chiang was a big winner at this year's Asia's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony, which was held on Tuesday at the W Hotel in Bangkok.

Not only was his Restaurant Andre in Bukit Pasoh Road named the second-best restaurant in Asia - up from third place last year - his Taipei restaurant Raw climbed more than 20 spots, from 46th place last year to 24th this year.

It was also named the best restaurant in Taiwan.

He also retains the title of Best Restaurant in Singapore.

Chef Julien Royer from Odette at the National Gallery also did Singapore proud.

His restaurant came in ninth on the list, and also won the Highest New Entry Award.

Chef Dave Pynt, from Burnt Ends in Teck Lim Road, also had plenty to smile about.

Not only did his restaurant clinch the 10th spot - up from 14th last year - he also won the Chefs' Choice Award.

Meanwhile, local restaurant Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar improved on its 31st placing last year, coming in 27th this year.

But the other Singapore restaurants on the list slipped from their ranks last year. Waku Ghin fell from sixth place last year to 20th this year, Les Amis from 12th to 16th, Corner House from 17th to 23rd, Shinji By Kanesaka from 21st to 44th and Jaan from 29th to 42nd.

Iggy's and Wild Rocket, placed 36th and 38th respectively last year, did not make it onto this year's list.