Seafood for every palate in Singapore

Any time is a good time to indulge in one of Singapore's favourite foods - seafood. From the heartland coffee shop to restaurants, you will always find something that hits the spot.

Here are some to try out:

PHOTO: RENDEZVOUS RESTAURANT HOCK LOCK KEE

Sambal prawns ($6) are a popular option at Rendezvous Restaurant Hock Lock Kee (Clarke Quay Central, Tel: 6339-7508), thanks in a big way to the sambal. Other popular options include the curry chicken and the beef rendang. The restaurant has 70 years of history, and it knows how to get the crowd in, so it is best to make a reservation before you turn up.

PHOTO: YI JIA SOUTH VILLAGE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Salted egg yolk is a popular ingredient paired with crabs, and Yi Jia South Village Seafood Restaurant (550-552, Macpherson Road, Tel: 9170-5207) offers two versions from $36.80: Crispy and Creamy.

PHOTO: WAN HE LOU

At Wan He Lou (65, Maude Road, Tel: 6294-8057), you have to order the comforting signature dish, Lobster Porridge (from $31.90). This Teochew-style porridge has a roe-rich stock, with lobster meat under a blanket of spring onions. Eating this has to be one of the best ways to spend a rainy evening.

PHOTO: MI CASA KITCHEN & BAR

A hearty stew is one of the best ways to enjoy any sort of seafood, especially if there is a robust stock and fresh seafood.

At Mi Casa Kitchen & Bar (102, Jalan Jurong Kechil, Tel: 6463-0263), ask for the Crab Bongo Stew ($20). This is a Louisiana-style stew, which means you should expect lots of spices and flavours, with a crab, prawn and clam stock.

PHOTO: MARINA MANDARIN SINGAPORE

At AquaMarine (Marina Mandarin Singapore, Tel: 6845-1111), the crustacean feast is served a Scandinavian-style.

This month, there will be Scandinavian highlights such as lava stone-cooked crayfish and Nordic-style natural yellowfin tuna on the buffet line. It is $60 for lunch and $70 for dinner.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

For some, the best way to enjoy shellfish is buffet style. Imagine an unlimited supply of seafood at your disposal.

It is Seafood Galore Night every Thursday at Marriott Cafe (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Tel: 6831-4605) with more than 60 dishes on offer. It is $108, inclusive of free flow of wine, beer, and juices.