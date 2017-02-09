Some options for a meal on Valentine's

If you feel Feb 14 is not Valentine's Day without a meal, here are some options:

Trendy modern Szechuan restaurant Birds Of A Feather (115, Amoy Street, Tel: 6221-7449) has a four-course dinner for two at $199 (including a glass of wine).

Highlights include the spicy oriental bolognese and hong shao beef short ribs. Reservation closes tomorrow.

Caffe B (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6887-3311) offers a five-course meal with items such as risotto prosecco and pistachio-coated pan-seared tuna.

The meal comes with three glasses of wine, and is $250 a couple. It is available from now till Feb 14.

Morganfield's The Couple's Combo is a half slab of Sticky Bones, with a protein of your choice. It is $49.90, with three sides, and available till March 5.

On Valentine's Day only, Plentyfull (Millenia Walk, Tel: 6493-2997) will offer a six-course dinner at $138 a couple.

Popular dishes, such as heirloom vegetable sable, and russet gnocchi and Hokkaido scallops, are on the menu.

If you want dinner near the sea, Casserole (Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore, Tel: 6371-1966) has a set menu of signature items such as fine de claire oysters, Hokkaido scallops, and beef tenderloin with miso foie gras.

It is $188 a couple, available from tomorrow to Feb 14.

Try dining in the sky with Dining On Cloud 9 by Faber Peak Singapore.

At $328 a couple, you will get a four-course 90-minute dinner with views of HarbourFront and Sentosa Island. A grand romantic scene to experience. This may be the time to propose.

Call 6377-9688 for reservations. - YEOH WEE TECK