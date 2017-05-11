Special meals on Mother's Day
- The Mother's Day brunch at Salted & Hung (12, Purvis Street, Tel: 6358-3130) is at $58, and mothers dine free with three paying guests.
- Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare (34, Tras Street, Tel: 6338-5498) is offering a free-flow, all-Sicilian feast called Viva La Mama Brunch at $78. The highlight is a 6kg octopus served tableside.
- Botanico (50, Cluny Park Road, Tel: 9831-1106) is serving a four-course Mother's Day Sunday Brunch Set Menu at $80.
- Lime (Parkroyal on Pickering, Tel: 6809-8899) is hosting the Super Lunch Sunday - The Mother's Day Edition at $108, with free flow of sangria, juices, soft drinks, speciality coffee and tea.
- 1919 Waterboat House (3, Fullerton Road, Tel: 6538-9038) has a decadent buffet-style brunch at $78.
- Open Farm Community's (130E, Minden Road, Tel: 6471-0306) A Farm-Fresh Mother's Day Brunch is a three-course meal at $58. Mothers get free welcome drinks, rose-scented towels and gift vouchers from Strip and Spa Esprit.