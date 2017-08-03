ST food columnist hosting sessions at Coffee Festival

Pulled Beef Mantou from Hyde & Coand Ayam Buah Keluak Kueh Pie (above) Tee from Arbite are some of the offerings.

Pulled Beef Mantou from Hyde & Co (above) and Ayam Buah Keluak Kueh Pie Tee from Arbite are some of the offerings.

When she hosted Posh Nosh By Hsueh: An Omakase Experience at the Singapore Coffee Festival last year, there was "too much food".

But The Straits Times Life food columnist Tan Hsueh Yun said she is "not changing a thing" for the upcoming second edition, as she "won't have anyone leave hungry".

She will be hosting four sessions this weekend - at noon and 5pm. Each will feature an eight-course menu she put together and is limited to 20 people at $88 each.

Ms Tan, 49, told The New Paper she had a great time chatting with her readers over good food last year, so she readily agreed to return for this year's edition.

Diners can choose from two menus, each consisting of three savoury items, three sweet treats and two drinks.

The food is a sampling of what will be offered by the 70 F&B vendors taking part in the festival, which is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank.

Some of the offerings from the two menus include Ayam Buah Keluak Kueh Pie Tee from Arbite, Pulled Beef Mantou from Hyde & Co, Castella Cake with Strawberry Creme Chantilly from Antoinette, and drinks such as White Cold Brew from 1degreeC and Nitro Tonic from Made Cold.

FYI WHAT: Singapore Coffee Festival WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre WHEN: Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 10pm TICKETS: $22 (regular) and $18 (DBS/POSB cardholders and The Straits Times subscribers). For more information, visit www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

Ms Tan said she picks from reliable vendors, people she knows can deliver, adding: "I also look for interesting food that are popular at the moment, like castella cakes.

"(For drinks), cold brew is all the rage now, and I think it will be a refreshing beverage on a hot day."

The best coffee-food pairing in her opinion? Kopi-c kosong (coffee with evaporate milk without sugar) with kaya toast and soft boiled eggs.

Ms Tan, who has been writing her food column Hunger Management since 2008, will be launching at the event a recipe book of the same name on Sunday at 2.30pm .

She has compiled more than 60 recipes from the column, "the ones readers have responded most to".

"What I want most is for people to cook more. When you cook for someone, you give them the gift of your time. It is the best present, really," she said.