Stuff yourself at Food and Beverage Fair 2018

Indulge at the upcoming Food and Beverage Fair 2018, the first mega food-centric event of the year.

Organised by Exhibits Inc, it will be held from March 15 to 18 at Singapore Expo Hall 5, 11am to 10pm daily. Admission is free.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, it is featuring local, Asian and international favourites to satisfy your cravings.

Food highlights include:

SOYCUBE (B53)

Tempura tofu cubes (right) topped with Thai sweet chilli, nacho cheese, yakitori and goma (Japanese sesame) sauces.

TRIPLE C FUSION (H57)

Popular Thai pork barbecue moo ping served with Thai special sauce and fragrant sticky rice (below).

TAIMATSU (A28)

Brown sugar steam cake from Japan that is rich in taste.

TASTY TASTY JAPAN (E51)

Baked truffle hotate (scallop) and other delicious tempura goodies.

You should also look forward to Drink-Up! Beverage Fest, where you can taste a selection of teas, beers, spirits, wines, creative mixtures and energy drinks.

Recommendations include Singpol Polanin (J15), the first Polish craft beer in Asia (left); Fruita Organique (J17), an all-natural organic juice and spa drink; The Vegan Specialty (J27), which has beverages in flavours such as organic pistachio, walnut, matcha green tea, almond and Belgian chocolate milk; and Sejong Brewing (K11), banana rice wine made with premium Icheon rice.

Head down to the event stage, where you can learn how to bake like a pro from celebrity chef Sarah Ariffin at the cooking demo, catch the PaddyKing Kids' pageant and listen to musical performances from special guests such as Lawrence Hiew and Danielle Gan.

Also, the more you spend at the Food and Beverage Fair 2018, the higher your chance of winning more than $35,000 worth of Singapore Food Shows cash vouchers and prizes.