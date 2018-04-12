Super soups for the soul
Delectable comfort food to warm the tummy
WHAT: Pumpkin Soup with Japanese Mirin and Lobster Meat
WHERE: Restaurant Home, 27 Cosford Road, Tel: 6465-1698
Celebrity chef Tan Yong Hua's pumpkin soup ($12) comes in a mini pumpkin cup and is made with pure pumpkin puree and Japanese mirin, with the added touch of lobster meat, water chestnut and wolfberries.
WHAT: Cha Ppong
WHERE: Nipong Naepong, #01-16 JEM, Tel: 6262-4078
Nipong Naepong is Singapore's first jjamppong (Korean-Chinese seafood noodles) restaurant, or known to the kids as ppong. While it also comes in dry or creamy versions, it's the soup version that works best. The Cha Ppong ($15.80) has an added kick of spice, which you can customise. Ask for Level 2 if you're adventurous. It'll fill you up too, with fried cabbage, mussels, squid, prawns and quail eggs.
WHAT: Thai Fish Maw Soup
WHERE: Soi 47, 47 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh #01-130, Tel: 6266-4747
Fish maw is an icon in Thai cuisine, so when you miss Thailand and need to be comforted, head to Soi 47 for a reminder.
The Thai Fish Maw Soup With Crab Meat is made with dried fish maw and crab meat. And at $12, it's a steal.
WHAT: Lobster bisque
WHERE: Mariners' Corner Restaurant, #01-02 Maritime House, Tel: 6224-9928
This is a must-try at Mariners' Corner Restaurant.
The lobster bisque ($6 or $3.50 as part of a set) is made from shells, crustacean and fish bones simmered in a tomato-based broth for at least six hours.
The umami taste is through the roof.
Soups are a constant in almost every cuisine, and it is the ultimate comfort food for some. Check these out if you're looking for soupy comfort:
WHAT: Lok lok steamboat
WHERE: Malaysia Local Delights, 224 Tanjong Katong Road, Tel: 6440-8378
While lok lok isn't technically soup, the broth is worth a sip. Malaysia Local Delights has a lok lok steamboat buffet (from $24.80) with over 100 food items to go with eight broths, including Penang Prawn Soup and Authentic Satay Sauce.
WHAT: Superior Shark's Fin Soup
WHERE: Sum Kee Food, 19 Yung Ho Road, Tel: 6873-3069
This is Sum Kee Food's outlet in Jurong West, with free parking nearby. Like its other outlet at Yeo's Building, the signature dish is the whole shark's fin, crab meat and chicken broth (from $60).
