Super soups for the soul

WHAT: Pumpkin Soup with Japanese Mirin and Lobster Meat

WHERE: Restaurant Home, 27 Cosford Road, Tel: 6465-1698

Celebrity chef Tan Yong Hua's pumpkin soup ($12) comes in a mini pumpkin cup and is made with pure pumpkin puree and Japanese mirin, with the added touch of lobster meat, water chestnut and wolfberries.

Pumpkin Soup with Japanese Mirin and Lobster Meat PHOTOS: RESTAURANT HOME

WHAT: Cha Ppong

WHERE: Nipong Naepong, #01-16 JEM, Tel: 6262-4078

Nipong Naepong is Singapore's first jjamppong (Korean-Chinese seafood noodles) restaurant, or known to the kids as ppong. While it also comes in dry or creamy versions, it's the soup version that works best. The Cha Ppong ($15.80) has an added kick of spice, which you can customise. Ask for Level 2 if you're adventurous. It'll fill you up too, with fried cabbage, mussels, squid, prawns and quail eggs.

Cha Ppong PHOTOS: K FOOD HOLDINGS

WHAT: Thai Fish Maw Soup

WHERE: Soi 47, 47 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh #01-130, Tel: 6266-4747

Fish maw is an icon in Thai cuisine, so when you miss Thailand and need to be comforted, head to Soi 47 for a reminder.

The Thai Fish Maw Soup With Crab Meat is made with dried fish maw and crab meat. And at $12, it's a steal.

Thai Fish Maw Soup PHOTOS: SOI 47

WHAT: Lobster bisque

WHERE: Mariners' Corner Restaurant, #01-02 Maritime House, Tel: 6224-9928

This is a must-try at Mariners' Corner Restaurant.

The lobster bisque ($6 or $3.50 as part of a set) is made from shells, crustacean and fish bones simmered in a tomato-based broth for at least six hours.

The umami taste is through the roof.

Soups are a constant in almost every cuisine, and it is the ultimate comfort food for some. Check these out if you're looking for soupy comfort:

Lobster bisque PHOTOS: MARINERS' CORNER RESTAURANT

WHAT: Lok lok steamboat

WHERE: Malaysia Local Delights, 224 Tanjong Katong Road, Tel: 6440-8378

While lok lok isn't technically soup, the broth is worth a sip. Malaysia Local Delights has a lok lok steamboat buffet (from $24.80) with over 100 food items to go with eight broths, including Penang Prawn Soup and Authentic Satay Sauce.

Lok lok steamboat PHOTOS: MALAYSIAN LOCAL RESTAURANT

WHAT: Superior Shark's Fin Soup

WHERE: Sum Kee Food, 19 Yung Ho Road, Tel: 6873-3069

This is Sum Kee Food's outlet in Jurong West, with free parking nearby. Like its other outlet at Yeo's Building, the signature dish is the whole shark's fin, crab meat and chicken broth (from $60).