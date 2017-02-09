Sweet treats for Valentine's Day

Love Actually ($58.90) from Cat & The Fiddle.

While roses and stuffed toys are the norm on Valentine's Day, a tastier and more practical gift would be pastry.

It's a unisex gift and should you break up, you can just delete the photo of the cake and there will be no more reminders.

Ready to show your love through pastry? Here are a few pretty suggestions:

(Above) With La Rose ($12) from Antoinette (Tel: 6293-3121), you get to give a rose, and you get to eat it too.

This rose-shaped cake has red petals of dark chocolate Chantilly, with a base of chocolate mousse, layered with cocoa sponge soaked in Grand Marnier.

Each rose is meant for two, so you can feed each other. You will need a lot of self control not to finish it all by yourself, though.

Another really pretty cake is the Love Actually ($58.90) from Cat & The Fiddle.

The cheesecake is made up of cream cheese flavoured with lychee and martini. To order, visit catandthefiddle.com.

(Above) If you want to literally spell out your love, the Symphony Of Love ($18.80, from Miam Miam) will be a good option.

It features four pancakes in different flavours: Vanilla, matcha, red velvet and chocolate.

If you're shy to declare your love publicly, you can order this to go.

(Above) At Dolcetto by Basilico (Regent Singapore, Tel: 6725-3244), Valentine's Day is celebrated with Desire ($68), made from white chocolate and lemon sponge with chocolate cream, raspberries, Earl Grey tea chocolate mousse and a raspberry glaze.

It's available from today till Feb 14.