There's more to chicken than chicken rice

You'll be spoilt for choice with all these different ways of enjoying chicken

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Dec 07, 2017 06:00 am

Chicken is featured in almost every cuisine in the world. How many ways can we cook it? Here are some choices that are not chicken rice.

CLAYPOT

SingYi (Punggol Plaza, #01-01, Tel: 6384-9919) serves it in a claypot. The comforting Claypot Sesame Oil Chicken (from $18) starts with frying old ginger before the chicken is doused in sesame oil and braised in a special sauce.

CURRY

Chicken curry is common enough but a chicken devil's curry comes with a Eurasian twist. This Eurasian heritage dish has many versions but the common link is it has to be spicy.

To cook the Devil's Curry Chicken ($15.90), Woody Family Cafe (12F, Andrews Avenue, Tel: 6758-1185) first marinate the chicken in a family recipe sauce, before it is cooked till tender. This version is sans coconut milk. The restaurant uses fresh milk instead.

 

GRILLED

At The Singapore Curry (Eunos Community Club, Tel: 9131-1115), the chicken comes grilled as Chicken Tikka ($8 a portion). The meat is blended with spices and mustard oil.

Order it as an add-on to the SG Curry's Indy Combo Set. That comes with nine dishes, starting from $28 for two diners.

You will also get grilled chicken at Lebanese restaurant Urban Bites (161, Telok Ayer Street, Tel: 6327-9460).

It has a new brunch menu for Saturdays and new items on the menu. The Mixed Grill ($33) remains a popular choice, while the Shish Taouk (cubed chicken) and Kafta Chicken (minced chicken) are standouts.

STUFFED

Thai-style chicken wings are always popular. Soi 47 Thai Food (47, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Tel: 6266-4747) offers them at $6.80 for three pieces. They are stuffed with minced chicken and deep fried.

WITH CHEESE

The Smoked Cheesy Chicken Schnitzel ($16.80) from Collin's (Cineleisure Orchard, Tel: 6732-0773) is worth checking out.

The chicken is flavourful, with a surprisingly subtle cheese sauce over it. It is available only for a limited period.

FRIED

This is probably the most popular way to prepare the meat.

Korean chain restaurant Chir Chir added another popular element, curry, to present Curry Fried Chicken ($28.90).

The meat is brined, fried, then dusted with a coat of curry powder.

 

