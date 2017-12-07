There's more to chicken than chicken rice
You'll be spoilt for choice with all these different ways of enjoying chicken
Chicken is featured in almost every cuisine in the world. How many ways can we cook it? Here are some choices that are not chicken rice.
CLAYPOT
SingYi (Punggol Plaza, #01-01, Tel: 6384-9919) serves it in a claypot. The comforting Claypot Sesame Oil Chicken (from $18) starts with frying old ginger before the chicken is doused in sesame oil and braised in a special sauce.
CURRY
Chicken curry is common enough but a chicken devil's curry comes with a Eurasian twist. This Eurasian heritage dish has many versions but the common link is it has to be spicy.
To cook the Devil's Curry Chicken ($15.90), Woody Family Cafe (12F, Andrews Avenue, Tel: 6758-1185) first marinate the chicken in a family recipe sauce, before it is cooked till tender. This version is sans coconut milk. The restaurant uses fresh milk instead.
GRILLED
At The Singapore Curry (Eunos Community Club, Tel: 9131-1115), the chicken comes grilled as Chicken Tikka ($8 a portion). The meat is blended with spices and mustard oil.
Order it as an add-on to the SG Curry's Indy Combo Set. That comes with nine dishes, starting from $28 for two diners.
You will also get grilled chicken at Lebanese restaurant Urban Bites (161, Telok Ayer Street, Tel: 6327-9460).
It has a new brunch menu for Saturdays and new items on the menu. The Mixed Grill ($33) remains a popular choice, while the Shish Taouk (cubed chicken) and Kafta Chicken (minced chicken) are standouts.
STUFFED
Thai-style chicken wings are always popular. Soi 47 Thai Food (47, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, Tel: 6266-4747) offers them at $6.80 for three pieces. They are stuffed with minced chicken and deep fried.
WITH CHEESE
The Smoked Cheesy Chicken Schnitzel ($16.80) from Collin's (Cineleisure Orchard, Tel: 6732-0773) is worth checking out.
The chicken is flavourful, with a surprisingly subtle cheese sauce over it. It is available only for a limited period.
FRIED
This is probably the most popular way to prepare the meat.
Korean chain restaurant Chir Chir added another popular element, curry, to present Curry Fried Chicken ($28.90).
The meat is brined, fried, then dusted with a coat of curry powder.
