Treat yourself to these meat dishes

While moderation is key in eating meat, it is hard to deny a tasty treat. If you feel guilty about its environmental impact, have meat-free days. But here are some dishes to consider when the craving hits.



At Thai'd Me Up (#01-04, Balmoral Plaza, Tel: 6235-5110), the protein is chicken in the form of the Thai green curry ($16.90, above). The flavourful dish is a bestseller here, with chicken thighs and eggplant.



Also featuring chicken is the pan-fried mushroom bun ($4.80, above) from Dim Sum Haus (57, Jalan Besar, Tel: 6909-0677).

While the bun resembles a mushroom, it is filled with chicken.



At Lotus Garden Restaurant (Jurong Outdoor Futsal Centre, Tel: 6265-3718), the star is the honey pork ribs (from $12, above).

This Chinese-Thai restaurant first marinates the pork in honey, ginger, garlic and soya sauce, then bakes the ribs. Other meat dishes to check out include fried chicken with prawn sauce.



This should be an occasional indulgence but the roasts at The Carvery (Park Hotel Alexandra, Tel: 6828-8880) are irresistible, so expect to overeat.

The Great Meat Feast 2017 boasts two new cuts - a pork collar from Dingley Dell farms in Britain and pork belly from Australia's Bangalow Sweet Pork.

The promotion ends Oct 22 and the buffet dinner is from $78.



A dish popular at The Big Bird (#01-07, Balmoral Plaza, Tel: 6734-6022) is the ayam buah keluak ($18, above).

It is prepared the traditional way. The nuts are soaked in water for a few days, then the flesh is removed and mixed with pork and prawns.

Then that gets stuffed back into the nuts and cooked with chicken and spices.



Grub (Bishan Park 1, Pond Gardens, Tel: 6459-5743) has given its meaty and cheesy deluxe cheeseburger ($17, with fries, above) a makeover.

The multi-seed ciabatta bun has been replaced with a homemade brioche bun, and the 200g beef patty now has a cheddar cheese core.