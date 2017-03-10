Weekend Food List: Delightful, old-school kueh at Peranakan Khek

A little shop in Cavan Road in the Lavender Street area has been turning out the Peranakan kueh of my dreams.

Ms Sharon Low, 29, opened Peranakan Khek in June last year and her wares are made with great attention to detail. She uses freshly squeezed coconut milk and good quality gula melaka with wonderful depth of flavour. My favourite kueh is kueh putugal ($2 each), steamed tapioca fudge with lots of ripe pisang rajah and rolled in grated coconut. The subtle sweetness and fragrance of the banana, and pillowy fudge make it a star.

The kueh dadar ($2 each) has a juicy coconut and gula melaka filling that is delightfully old school. It's pricier than factory-made versions, but the layers of flavour make it worth the price.

Other treats from her shop, named after her father's Peranakan and Khek (Hokkien for Hakka) heritage, include cakes. Make room for Gula Melaka Chiffon ($2 a slice, $15 for a whole cake). Although Ms Low is firm about customers eating the kueh the day they are made (refrigeration does them no good), I saved half a slice at room temperature for the next day. It tastes better. The gula melaka flavour is deeper and more aromatic.

I wonder why I did not order an entire cake. And a lot more kueh. As everything is made in limited quantities, order from her website at least three days in advance. You won't regret it.

WHERE: Peranakan Khek, 01-03 Cavan Suites, 11 Cavan Road

MRT: Lavender

TEL: 6443-1213

OPEN: 11am to 6pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 11am to 5pm (Sundays and public holidays), closed on Mondays

INFO: www.peranakankhek.com