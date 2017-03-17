Weekend Food List: Go communal with the Quarters Experience

The Quarters, a casual eatery in Icon Village serving Singapore dishes with a twist, has started a communal dining menu in the evening. The Quarters Experience is available on weekends at $68 a head and will require advance reservation to be made by Wednesdays.

The 10-course menu comprises mostly dishes that are not regular offerings. They are inspired by local dishes, but are reinvented by chef-owner Chung Deming, who also runs the Kush foodtruck at Timbre+.

Some of the items by Deming, whose grandmother is Peranakan, do stand out. Among them is Bibik's Chicken, chargrilled boneless chicken thigh with buah keluak sauce. The chicken is nicely grilled with a pleasant smokiness and the sauce is rich with the flavour of the black nut.

The chef's version of Har Lok is nostalgic. Instead of frying the prawns with the shell on, he grills and shells them. But the sauce he drizzles on them reminds me of my mother's version, a blend of oyster sauce with a hint of chopped ginger.

WHERE: The Quarters, 01-09 Icon Village, 16 Enggor Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar OPEN: 9am to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 9am to 6pm (Sundays); The Quarters Experience starts at 7.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, groups of 12 or more can request the menu on other days TEL: 6834-4174

