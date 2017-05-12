Weekend Food List: Good and affordable Japanese food at Sens

PROMOTIONS

White Asparagus Promotions At Gordon Grill, Min Jiang

Have white asparagus at Goodwood Park Hotel's Gordon Grill and Min Jiang at One-North this month. Gordon Grill presents it blanched or grilled ($52++ for 500g, $103++ for 1kg) or with Norwegian smoked salmon ($24++) or pan-grilled scallop ($42++). At Min Jiang, the menu includes double-boiled wild chicken consomme with wanton and dried scallop served in claypot ($15++), braised sea perch ($18++), pan-fried fresh prawns in Min Jiang X.O. chilli sauce ($35++) and fresh scallops ($42++).

WHERE: 22 Scotts Road (Gordon Grill), 5 Rochester Park (Min Jiang) MRT: Orchard/Newton (Gordon Grill), Buona Vista (Min Jiang) WHEN: Till May 31; 11.30am (Gordon Grill: noon) - 2.30pm; 6.30 (Gordon Grill: 7) - 10.30pm TEL/INFO: Min Jiang: 6774-0122, e-mail j1n@goodwoodparkhotel.com; Gordon Grill: 6730-1744, e-mail gordongrill@goodwoodparkhotel.com

MOTHER'S DAY

Brunch At One-Ninety

Check out the seafood on ice, such as Maine lobster and Alaskan king crab for the brunch buffet. The salad bar and cold cut stations have Jagwurst ham, smoked lamb loin, pork mortadella, Avruga caviar and Italian and French cheeses, while the carving station serves local roasts, such as pork belly and roast duck. Mums get a red velvet cake.

WHERE: Lobby level, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Sun, 11.40am - 1.40pm & 2 - 4pm PRICE: $148++ - $238++ an adult; $74++ a child aged five to 11 TEL: 6831-7250 INFO: E-mail oneninety.sin@fourseasons.com

Taste Of The World Buffet At Coleman's Cafe

Besides cold dishes and salad, hot fried items and seafood on ice, the buffet at Coleman's Cafe also has a carving station, Japanese corner, noodle station serving nonya laksa and mee rebus, Chinese roast section, curry station, Taiwan corner and desserts. For dinner, there are also fresh oysters, chilli crab and Korean barbecue.

WHERE: Level 5 Peninsula Excelsior Hotel, 5 Coleman Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sat & Sun, noon - 2.30pm, 6 - 9.30pm PRICE: Lunch/dinner: $48++/$58++ an adult, $28++/$38++ a child; complimentary cake for groups of four TEL: 6416-1132 INFO: E-mail pe.coleman@ytchotels.com.sg

Mother's Day Set Menu At TWG Tea

The two-course set menu consists of Lobster Timbale, chilled Maine lobster and avocado timbale seasoned with spicy citrus and honey dressing and served with pickles and tea-infused spinach salad; and a wild strawberries and cream tart perfumed with vanilla bourbon tea.

WHERE (WHEN): 01-22 Republic Plaza, 9 Raffles Place (till today); 02-21 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; Level 2 Takashimaya, 391 Orchard Road; B2 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue (till Sun) PRICE: $38 a person INFO: www.twgtea.com

Buffet At Food Capital, Set Menu At Grissini

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel's Grissini, which serves Italian cuisine, will serve a special four-course set menu on Mother's Day. Food Capital's buffet has favourites such as wok-fried slipper lobster, poached garoupa roulade and rotisserie roasted chicken.

WHERE: 392 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN/PRICE: Till Sun; Food Capital ($88++ an adult, $44++ a child aged five to 11, $10++ children below five): noon - 2.30pm, 6.30 - 10.30pm; Grissini ($78++ a person) noon - 2.30pm (lunch today only), 6.30 - 10.30pm TEL: 6233-1100 INFO: E-mail dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com

Gao Peng Parents' Day Set Menu

Gao Peng Cuisine has an eight-course menu to celebrate both Mother's Day and Father's Day, with dishes such as crispy silverfish with yuzu sauce, prawns with honey rock sugar sauce, steamed Dover sole fillet with radish, chicken with garlic and scallions, stir-fried longevity noodles with mushrooms and double-boiled papaya with white fungus and Chinese almonds.

WHERE: 02-12 White Sands, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Till Sun (June 9 - 18 for Father's Day): 11am - 10pm PRICE: $88++ (for two people) - $438++ (for 10) TEL: 6385-4901 INFO: gaojifood.com

Classic Italian Feast At Osteria Art

The Mother's Day set starts with white asparagus casserole with smoked quail egg, black garlic and truffle, followed by tagliolini with razor clams and vermouth. The main course is Italian sea bass with celeriac, trombetta and zucchini flowers or roasted quail with foie gras, heirloom carrots and thyme jus. Dessert is Amalfi lemon and mascarpone mousse with candied rhubarb.

WHERE: 01-01, 55 Market Street MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Sun; lunch (noon - 3pm): $68++ a person, dinner (6 - 11pm): $88++ a person TEL: 6877-6933 INFO: E-mail book@osteriaart.com

A La Carte Brunch Andw Dinner Buffet At Monti

Monti at The Fullerton Pavilion, which overlooks Marina Bay, is offering an a la carte brunch and dinner on Sunday. Besides the salad and dessert stations, diners can order seafood platters, cold cuts and meats, as well as eggs and pastas from the a la carte menu.

Mums get a complimentary lobster with the seafood platter, a glass of Mimosa and a cruise by the bay. WHERE: Fullerton Pavilion, 82 Collyer Quay MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Sun; noon - 3pm, 6 - 9pm PRICE: $90++ - $160++ an adult; $60++ a child aged seven to 12; free for kids up to age six TEL: 6535-0724 INFO: E-mail reservations@monti.sg

Brunch, Lunch, High Tea, Dinner At Conrad Centennial

At Conrad Centennial, families can celebrate Mother's Day with brunch or dinner at Oscar's, high tea at Lobby Lounge or a dim sum lunch or set dinner at Golden Peony. Highlights at Oscar's include an outdoor barbecue station.

WHERE: 2 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: Oscar's dinner (tomorrow, 6 - 10pm): $98++ - $158++ an adult, $49++ a child aged six to 12; brunch (Sun, 12.30 - 3.30pm): $128++ - $188++ an adult, $64++ a child; Lobby Lounge high tea (tomorrow - Sun; 2 - 4pm, 4.30 - 6.30pm): $52++ - 92++ an adult, $26++ a child; Golden Peony dim sum lunch (tomorrow - Sun, 11am - 12.30pm, 1 - 2.30pm): $98++ an adult, $49++ a child; set dinner (Sun, 6.30 - 10.30pm): $68++ - $88++ a person TEL: 6432-7481 (Oscar's), 6432-7483 (Lobby Lounge), 6432-7482 (Golden Peony) INFO: www.connoisseur.sg

Flower Bar, Party Box For Mum At Little House Of Dreams

Besides the buffet, mums get to create their own bouquet from the flower bar at the Little House of Dreams cafe. You can also pick up the Love You Mum Party Box, which includes burgers, soba noodles, three sides, two salads and an 11.5cm cake with a $10 gift card and a small bouquet.

WHERE: 01-14, 8 Dempsey Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sun, 11am - 9pm PRICE: $58 an adult, $28 a child aged four to 12; mothers dine free with three paying adults; Party Box: $89.90 TEL: 6472-4977 INFO: E-mail hello@littlehouseofdreams.com

Four-Course Dinner At The Knolls

The Knolls at Capella Singapore will be serving a four-course dinner by culinary director David Senia, featuring smoked haddock with piquillo coulis and seafood sagne with fresh mussels. Main course choices are pan-seared beef tenderloin in Provencal style or pan-seared sea bass. Dessert is a dark chocolate fondant with vanilla bean ice cream.

WHERE: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sun, 6.30 - 10pm PRICE: $98++ a person TEL: 6591-5046 INFO: E-mail knolls.singapore@capellahotels.com

Semi-Buffet Champagne Brunch At Raffles Grill

Raffles Grill's semi-buffet champagne brunch for Mother's Day features Maine lobster and Alaskan king crab, US prime cote de boeuf and Welsh lamb saddle, alongside canapes such as foie gras, 64-degree egg, cheese and desserts.

WHERE: Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, noon - 3pm PRICE: From $208++ a person TEL: 6412-1816 INFO: E-mail dining.singapore@raffles.com

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

Wagyu Rice Dumplings At Li Bai

The wagyu and matsutake mushroom rice dumpling ($48) makes its debut at Sheraton Towers' Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant, joining favourites abalone and pumpkin rice dumpling ($45) and the traditional rice dumpling ($42).

WHERE: Lobby level, Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Mon - May 30 PRICE: $42+ - $48+ (takeaway); $42++ - $48++ (dine-in) TEL: 6839-5623 INFO: E-mail libai@sheratonsingapore.com

Trio From Hua Ting

Orchard Hotel's Hua Ting restaurant marks the Dragon Boat Festival with a trio of house-made rice dumplings - the rice dumpling stuffed with Chinese cured meat, yam and dried shrimp ($15.80), the vegetarian brown rice dumpling with trio of mushrooms and black summer truffle paste ($14.80) and the pillow-shaped signature Hong Kong-style rice dumpling ($24.80).

WHERE: Level 2 Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till May 30 PRICE: $14.80+ - $24.80+ (takeaway); $14.80++ - $24.80++ (dine-in) TEL: 6739-6666 INFO: E-mail huating.ohs@millenniumhotels.com