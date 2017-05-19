Weekend Food List: Halal food at The Lab

Muslim-owned cafe-restaurant The Lab in Kampong Glam has an extensive menu, offering everything from burgers and sandwiches to pizzas and interesting dishes such as salted egg yolk pasta with smoked duck.

There are seven burgers ($13 to $17 each) to choose from.

I recommend the Heisenberger ($17, above) with the works - a juicy beef patty with caramelised onion, tomato coulis, blue cheese aioli and crispy turkey bacon. Delish.

The menu is revamped every six months, and there are also monthly specials, so you never quite feel like you are eating the same things. For the month of Ramadan, it will offer set menus priced from $30 a person and special a la carte items.

WHERE: The Lab, #01-01, 1 Jalan Pisang MRT: Bugis OPEN: Noon to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 1pm to 9.30pm (Sundays) TEL: 6299-5681 INFO: www.we-experiment.com

