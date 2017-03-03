Weekend Food List: Home decor shop with a yummy bistro

On the wall near the travellator at Tanglin Mall's basement carpark is a black signboard with white text that tells you about home decor shop House of AnLi. You can't miss it.

But what it doesn't tell you is that the shop also has a bistro which serves good food.

Light heather grey and beige tones accent the bright and inviting dining space at this Belgian-inspired bistro, which also serves Mariage Freres tea.

I appreciate that the eatery uses organic eggs from New Zealand.

The deep orange yolks pack plenty of flavour. Have your eggs (from $6 for one) soft-boiled, poached or scrambled, with add-ons such as smoked salmon.

The smoked eel brunch plate ($26) with avocado, grilled asparagus and caviar served on sourdough toast, is simple and light.

The bistro also makes a good zucchini and bacon quiche ($16, above), with a thin, crumbly pastry shell and a lush, home-style filling.

Main courses include moussaka ($28), beetroot risotto with feta ($24) and dishes such as lemon sole ($38) and beef cheek ($28).

WHERE: House of AnLi, 03-17 Tanglin Mall, 163 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard OPEN: 9am to 9pm daily TEL: 6235-3851 INFO: houseofanli. com/the-bistro/

FOOD PROMOTIONS

Sumire Yakitori House's Spring Menus

?Sumire Yakitori House has launched its spring seasonal and party menus. There are seven new dishes such as Jumbo Hotate Sashimi ($15.80++), Wagyu Zabuton Steak ($19.80++) and Sakura Tofu Cheese Pudding ($4.50++). The Cheese Kushi-nabe party menu comes with a melting cheese skewer hotpot using a variety of cheeses. The restaurant's birthday party menu comprises signature yakitori items and popular dishes and includes a sushi cake.

WHERE: 01-88/89, 80 Middle Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Mon to Thu: 11.30am to 3pm (lunch), 5pm to 10.30pm (dinner); Fri, Sat & eve of public holidays: 11.30am to 11pm; Sun & public holidays: 11.30am to 10.30pm PRICE: Cheese Kushi-nabe party menu: $30++ a person ($58++ with free-flow drinks); birthday party menu: $35++ a person ($58++ with free-flow drinks); party menus by reservation only and for at least four people; new dishes: $4.50++ to $19.80++ TEL: 6338-9963; 9232-2674 (inquiries in Japanese) INFO: E-mail sumirebugis@dinsg.com

Lime Launches Tiers Of Joy Afternoon Tea

Parkroyal on Pickering's Lime restaurant has launched its new Tiers Of Joy Afternoon Tea menu. Served with speciality coffee and TWG tea, the refreshed tea-time offering features chocolate treats such as chocolate pudding with Guanaja chantilly and peanut butter chocolate cup with gianduja chantilly. Other creations are passionfruit meringue tart and coconut pandan mousse. There are also new items such as Peking duck duxelle encased in profiterole, ayam percik shepherd's pie and snow crab with green apple open-faced sandwich.

WHERE: Lime/Lobby Bar, Parkroyal On Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: 3pm to 6pm daily PRICE: High tea set (serves two): $42++, includes one serving of coffee & TWG tea; $48++, includes free-flow coffee & TWG tea TEL: 6809-8899 INFO: E-mail lime.prsps@parkroyalhotels.com

Cafe Asia 2017

Cafe Asia, targeted at coffee aficionados, cafe owners and people who love their daily cup of coffee or tea, is back. The event features coffee beans from Africa and Latin America and the latest technology, innovations and products associated with coffee, tea and bakeries.

WHERE: Sands Expo & Convention Centre Hall E, Marina Bay Sands, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today: 10am to 6pm (trade only); tomorrow: 10am to 5pm (public) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6278-8666 INFO: E-mail andrewng.therainmaker@gmail.com

Ippudo's Anniversary Ramen Offer

Ramen emporium Ippudo is celebrating the second anniversary of its Shaw Centre outlet by offering its signature ramen at $9.90. The Karaka-men features the flavours of Ippudo's pork broth, topped with minced meat miso paste and pork belly chashu. For an additional $2, diners have a choice of five pieces of gyoza, five pieces of spicy boiled gyoza or a glass of lemon soda.

WHERE: 04-22/23 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Tue; 11.30am to 10pm (today & tomorrow till 11pm) PRICE: Ramen: $9.90 (add $2 for gyoza or lemon soda) TEL: 6235-2547 INFO: ippudo.com.sg

Around The World In 20 Dishes At Pacific Marketplace

Pacific Marketplace's refreshed all-day dining menu features 20 new items, including Asian Delights, salads, sandwiches and sharing dishes inspired by cuisines from Hawaii, Europe and the Middle East. Asian Delights include Pacific lobster laksa and sayur lodeh. Other dishes include 63 deg Egg Salad, the Off The Record Sandwich and It's A Tuna Poke.

WHERE: Ground level of Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: 11am to 10pm daily (sharing dishes: 6 - 11pm) PRICE: Asian Delights from $12++; salads from $15++; sandwiches from $16++; sharing dishes from $12++ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

New Yentafo Kruengsonge Menu

Yentafo Kruengsonge has a refreshed menu. Among the new noodle dishes are Kua-Gai Chicken ($8.50), the Thai rendition of fried kway teow, and Steamed Pork Ribs Noodle Soup ($12.90). New rice dishes include Spicy Fried Rice With Tuk Tuk Herbal Pork ($9) and Steamed Pork Ribs In Gravy With Rice ($12.90). Yentafo Kruengsonge soup or dry ($8.50) has toppings such as fish balls, squid balls, fish balls with tofu and black fungus mushroom.

WHERE (MRT): 02-06A/B Cathay Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road (Orchard); 01-09/19/20 One@KentRidge, 1 Lower Kent Ridge Road (Kent Ridge); & 01-15/K7 Kallang Wave Mall, 1 Stadium Place (Stadium) WHEN: Daily: 11am to 10pm (Cathay Cineleisure, Kallang); Mon to Sat: 11am to 9pm (Kent Ridge) PRICE: Selected dishes: $5 to $12.90 TEL: 6736-0971 (Cathay Cineleisure); 6334-6029 (Kent Ridge); 6702-7344 (Kallang) INFO: E-mail feedback@yentafo.com.sg

Cooking With Friends At Osia Steak And Seafood Grill

Watch Norwegian chef Sven Erik Renaa and Australian celebrity chef Scott Webster in action at the open kitchen of Osia Steak and Seafood Grill. Each chef promises to bring his award-winning culinary style to the table, creatively combining Australian and Scandinavian flavours for a special experience.

WHERE: 02-140/141 Resorts World Sentosa, 26 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Wed to March 11; lunch: noon to 2.30pm; dinner: 6pm to 10.30pm PRICE: Three-course lunch: from $58++ a person; four-course dinner: $118++ a person TEL: 6577-6688 INFO: E-mail osia@rwsentosa.com

New Kansas Sweet BBQ Sticky Bones At Morganfield's?

Barbecued rib restaurant Morganfield's has concocted a new rib sauce and will launch its Kansas Sweet BBQ Sticky Bones next week. Other new menu items include beer-battered fish sandwich - golden hoki fillets sandwiched with tangy coleslaw and tartar sauce between warm ciabatta bread; apple and chicken salad - fresh apple slices and grilled chicken breast atop a bed of mesclun greens; and more snacking choices to go with a beer, such as parmesan truffle fries.

WHERE (MRT): 01-645 Tower 4, Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard (Promenade); 02-23 The Star Vista, 1 Vista Exchange Green (Buona Vista); & 01-51A VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront) WHEN: From Mon: 11am to 11pm (Fri, Sat & public holiday eve: till midnight) PRICE: Weekend Ribs Buffet: $40++; value set lunch from $12.90++ TEL: 6736-1136 (Suntec); 6694-3635 (Star Vista); 6225-0501 (VivoCity) INFO: morganfields.com.sg

New Spring Menu At Neon Pigeon

Neon Pigeon has launched a new spring menu with 13 new dishes by chef Justin Hammond. One highlight is the Charcoal Grilled Barracuda ($32++), with the fish completely deboned and pieced back together. Other items include confit duck leg ($18++ to $34++), duck liver okonomiyaki ($17++ to $32++), celery tsukemono ($9++ to $16++), miso grilled clams ($18++ to $34++) and octopus leg ($20++ to $38++).

WHERE: 01-03, 1A Keong Saik Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: 6pm to midnight daily PRICE: $9++ to $38++ TEL: 6222-3623 INFO: E-mail info@neonpigeonsg.com

ST PATRICK'S DAY

Sear's Guinness-inspired Menu

Sear Steakhouse will be serving a Guinness-inspired menu for St Patrick's Day. Starting with a Potato & Cheddar Drunken Soup and freshly baked onion bread, the menu goes on to feature steak frites braised with Guinness, where the beer acts as a natural tenderiser. The meal ends with Chocolate Mud Cake Infused With Guinness, with housemade coconut and cookies ice cream that contrasts with the bitterness.

WHERE: Levels 45 & 46 Singapore Land Tower, 50 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: March 13 to 18; lunch: noon to 3pm (Mon to Fri); dinner: 6pm to 11pm (Mon to Sat) PRICE: $55++ a person TEL: 6221-9555 INFO: E-mail hello@50rp.com.sg

WINE EVENTS

ST Wine Fair

A special selection of more than 100 wines from all over the world will be available at the inaugural ST Wine Fair tomorrow. Wines featured are highly rated by Robert Parker Wine Advocate and available for tasting. Among the wines on sale are the Clarendelle Rouge 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc ($38 a bottle, usual price $62); Donnhoff Hermannshohle GG 2014 Riesling with RP96 rating ($90, usual price $115) and the RP92-rated Castiglion del Bosco Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2011 ($107, usual price $116).

WHERE: Level 1 (Senator, Embassy & Consulate function rooms), The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 1pm to 6pm PRICE: $20 a person (fully redeemable if you subscribe to ST Wine packages at the fair); selected wines: $38 to $107 a bottle INFO: www.stwine.sg

Elvio Cogno Wine Dinner

This dinner at Saint Pierre features wines from Elvio Cogno, Wine & ?Spirits Magazine Winery of the Year 2016 - the fifth time it has won the award - with master winemaker and owner Valter Fissore. Main dishes are line-caught wild seabass with parma ham, pepperoni, garlic, thyme and zucchini flower; oak-smoked pork belly with pecorino gnocchi; and duck two ways. Featured wines include the 2011 Barolo Cascina Nuova DOCG (Wine Spectator 94), the 2011 Barolo Bricco Pernice DOCG and the 2010 Barolo Vigna Elena Riserva DOCG (both Robert Parker 95).

WHERE: 02-02B One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: March 10, 7pm PRICE: $148++ a person TEL: 6438-0887 INFO: E-mail info@saintpierre.com.sg