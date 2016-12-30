Weekend Food List: Lobster Porridge

PROMOTIONS

Brasserie Les Saveurs Afternoon Tea

Enjoy canapes, light savouries and desserts by celebrity French master patissier Eric Lanlard, who has won the British Baking Awards' Continental Patissier of the Year prize twice. He has even crafted sweet creations for British royalty.

WHERE: Lobby Level, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Tue - Jan 8, 3pm - 5pm (Sun: 4pm - 6pm)

PRICE: $58++ a person (Tue - Fri); $68++ (Sat & Sun)

TEL: 6506-6860

INFO: E-mail bls@stregis.com

Lee Kum Kee Winning Tastes At Imperial Court And Tim Palace

The winning dishes, created using Lee Kum Kee sauces at the International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge 2016, will be available at Imperial Court and Tim Palace until tomorrow.

They include the Lee-Kee Classic Beef Tenderloin (by chef Aaron Tan), which won the Gold and Distinction awards.

WHERE: Imperial Court, The Grassroots Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8; & Tim Palace, Safra Toa Payoh, 293 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh

MRT: Yio Chu Kang/Toa Payoh

WHEN: Till tomorrow; lunch: 11.30am - 2.30pm; dinner: 6pm - 10.30pm

PRICE: Call to inquire

TEL: 6553-2777 (Imperial Court), 6253-5515 (Tim Palace)

INFO: E-mail imperial@gimtim.com.sg or timpalace@gimtim.com.sg

Sunday Pasta Night, 1-for-1 Set Dinner At Antoinette

Pick from five pasta options such as carbonara with smoky guanciale sausage or pappardelle with housemade sausage ragout.

The Kids Platter ($8++) comprises a petit serving of pasta, ham, cheese and chips, and macaron, cookies and orange juice. For the rest of the week, the three-course one-for-one set dinner is a choice of starters (ratatouille with crispy fried egg and country bread, smoked salmon, salad) and mains (chicken roulade; pilaf rice gratin with roasted chicken; spaghetti with truffle, salted kombu and ebi sakura) and cake.

WHERE: 30 Penhas Road; & 02-33/34 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road

MRT: Lavender/Orchard

WHEN/PRICE: Mon - Sat (one-for-one set dinner): $48++ a person; Sunday Pasta Night: $20++

TEL: 6293-3121 (Penhas Road), 6836-9527 (Mandarin Gallery)

INFO: E-mail sweets@sugardaddy.com.sg

House Of Roasted Duck Launches New Menu

House of Roasted Duck has a new menu curated by executive chef Lau Wai Keung.

Besides Peking Duck ($52++, whole), other dishes include The Four Heavenly Kings Platter ($46++), comprising crispy roast duck, soya sauce chicken, barbecued pork and crispy roasted pork; roasted pork belly roll with taro ($8++); barbecued pork belly ($16++); and rice with barbecued pork and fried egg ($7++).

WHERE: Bugis Village, 233 Victoria Street; & 01-08 Sultan Plaza, 100 Jalan Sultan

MRT: Bugis/ Lavender

WHEN: 11am - 11pm daily

PRICE: Selected dishes: $7++ to $52++

TEL: 6339-6817 (Bugis), 6297-5490 (Sultan Plaza)

INFO: gaojifood.com

COUNTDOWN TO 2017

Chef's Table's No-menu Style

Chef's Table By Chef Stephan Zoisl has a no-menu concept. Diners make their selection from a list of 28 ingredients and he and his creative partner, chef Lorenz Raich, will create the dishes based on diners' preferences. Produce that will be showcased include King Ora Salmon, Alaskan King Crab and Maitake Hen of the Woods.

WHERE: 61 Tras Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Tomorrow PRICE: $150+ (five course) - $188+ (seven course)

TEL: 6224-4188

INFO: E-mail chefstable@2015L.com

Fireworks Over City Skyline At Braci

Dine and wine at Braci while waiting for the fireworks over the city skyline. Dinner, in two seatings, is over four or six courses, with dishes such as tuna millefeuille, tagliolini with sea urchin and caviar and mains choices of Miyazaki wagyu sirloin or turbot fish.

WHERE: Levels 5 & 6, 52 Boat Quay

MRT: Clarke Quay/Raffles Place

WHEN/PRICE: Tomorrow; dinner (restaurant): 6pm - 8pm (four-course menu): $150++ a person; from 8.30pm (six-course menu): $250++; countdown drinks (rooftop bar) from 8.30pm: minimum F&B bill of $200++ each indoor table (two a table); minimum F&B bill of $400++ each outdoor table (three - four people)

TEL: 6866-1933

INFO: E-mail book@braci.sg

Morton's Three-course Menu For New Year's Eve

The special three-course menu is inspired by the steakhouse's favourites. A selection of complimentary amuse bouche kicks off the meal before diners choose from five of Morton's most iconic starters, such as lobster bisque, jumbo shrimp cocktail and jumbo lump crab cake. For the second course, choices are Morton's 8oz Centre Cut Filet Mignon or 16oz Centre Cut Prime Rib Eye. Seafood options include Chilean Sea Bass a la Nage or Chicken Christopher.

WHERE: Level 4 The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Singapore, 5 Raffles Avenue

MRT: Promenade

WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 11pm PRICE: $188++ a person

TEL: 6339-3740

INFO: www.mortons.com

Dinner Buffet Special At La Brasserie

La Brasserie at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore is presenting a New Year's Day dinner buffet special of classic French cuisine. Items include seafood salad, red wine beef ribs, truffle butter mashed potatoes and crustacean bisque soup with garlic croutons. Complete your meal with Christmas cookies, mini tarts and eclairs.

WHERE: 80 Collyer Quay

MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: Sun, 6.30 - 10.30pm

PRICE: $68++ a person

TEL: 6597-5288

INFO: E-mail info@fullertonbayhotel.com

Mega Buffet And Brunch At Rasa Sentosa

Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa's New Year's Eve mega buffet at Dine On 3 is a spread of more than 100 international specialities, including signature highlights such as black pepper crab, traditional roast turkey, pan-seared foie gras, whole roast lamb in Moroccan spices and suckling pig.

New Year brunch at Barnacles by the Sea is a selection of seafood, barbecued meats, roasts and desserts.

WHERE: 101 Siloso Road, Sentosa

MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN/PRICE: Tomorrow, 6 - 10pm (mega buffet at Dine On 3): $138++ a person; Sun, noon - 3pm (New Year brunch at Barnacles by the Sea): $88++; child up to age five dines free with one paying adult; those aged six - 11 get 50 per cent off

TEL: 6371-1966

INFO: E-mail fbreservation.sen@shangri-la.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR CNY

At Parkroyal On Beach Road Goes International

Chinese New Year celebration at Parkroyal on Beach Road takes on a new form, with executive chef Ken Ang helming the all-day dining restaurant, Plaza Brasserie. His dishes are characterised by a fusion of local, Asian and international flavours. Enjoy Fa Cai Yu Sheng with additions such as deep-fried salmon and chicken skins.

Must-trys include the Wings Of Fortune In Four Flavours, the signature Crispy Soft Shell Crab with tobiko mayo and Braised Sea Cucumber with roasted pork.

WHERE: Level 1 Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road

MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway

WHEN: Jan 16 - Feb 11; lunch: noon - 2.30pm; dinner: 6 - 10pm PRICE: Jan 27 (eve of Chinese New Year): lunch: $68++/$41++ (adult/ child aged four - 12), dinner: $118++/$71++; Jan 28 - 29: lunch & dinner: $68++/$41++; Jan 16 - Feb 11 (except Jan 27 - 29): lunch: $48++/$29++; dinner: $68++/$41++; 10 per cent discount on Jan 27 - 29 buffets with full payments by Jan 15

TEL: 6505-5710

INFO: E-mail dining.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

Alaskan Crab Lo Hei Platter From Sheraton Towers

Sheraton Towers' Li Bai executive chef Chung Yiu Ming has put together Chinese New Year traditional favourites and new items for takeaway. Making their debut are the Alaskan Crab lo hei platter ($138+ - $260+) and the Green Tea Nian Gao ($50+). Making its return is the Lobster and Abalone Fortune Pot ($398+). Other festive goodies for takeaway include radish cake with conpoy and preserved meat and water chestnut cake with osmanthus ($50 each).

WHERE: 39 Scotts Road

MRT: Newton

WHEN: Jan 11 - Feb 11 PRICE: Selected items: $50+ - $520+

TEL: 6839-5623

INFO: E-mail libai@ sheratonsingapore.com

PrimaDeli's Hainanese Chicken Rice Cookies

As a tribute to the Year of the Rooster, local bakery chain PrimaDeli is introducing its Hainanese Chicken Rice Cookies. Also making its debut is Prune Kueh Lapis, while Laksa Cookies and Premium Pineapple Tarts - in four varieties - are available again.

WHERE: PrimaDeli outlets (go to www.primadeli.com for locations & opening times)

WHEN: Till Jan 27

PRICE: Pineapple tarts: $19.80 - $25.80 a tin; prosperity cookies: $17.80 - $19.80 a tin; festive cookies: $16.80 - $21.80 a tin; festive cakes: $6.90 - $55.80; 20 per cent off (till Jan 27) Supreme pineapple tarts and prosperity cookies (minimum two tins)

INFO: www.facebook.com/primadeli