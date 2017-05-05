Weekend Food List: Made-to-order poke at Alakai

Over the past couple of years, shops selling poke (say poh-kay), a Hawaiian marinated raw fish salad, have been popping up all over town.

While most places toss their poke in large batches and have it ready in time for lunch, four-month-old Alakai at Everton Park makes its poke to order.

For one thing, the fish does not go limp or soggy with sauce. Alakai offers poke in five flavours, from house dressing to Korean-style spicy mayo to spicy Thai.

There is salmon, tuna and even a tofu version for vegetarians.

Prices start at $14.50 for a set plate or you can opt to mix and match. Add $2 for brown rice. I tried the salmon poke with house seasoning and the ahi tuna (above) with shoyu sauce.

Both were excellent in flavour, with just the right amount of marinade.

Owner Lon Ho, 32, who comes from Hawaii, tweaked the flavours to make them a little stronger for the Singaporean palate after feedback from customers. But if, like me, you are a little sensitive when it comes to seasoning, just let him know and I'm sure he can tweak it.

WHERE: Alakai, Block 3 Everton Park, 01-79 MRT: Outram OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 8.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11.30am to 8.30pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays TEL: 6904-4957 INFO: www.alakaicompany.com

