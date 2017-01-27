Weekend Food List: Revamped menu, renewed interest

PROMOTIONS

Lobster Bonanza At Mandarin Oriental

Melt Cafe at Mandarin Oriental is having a Lobster Bonanza dinner buffet next month. The Western counter features cognac-infused lobster bisque with garlic croutons, oven-roasted lobster tail with brandy hollandaise and Gruyere or a simmering lobster bouillabaisse with saffron and tomato. For a local twist, try the Singapore lobster laksa topped with quail egg.

WHERE: Level 4 Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Avenue MRT: Promenade WHEN: Feb 7 to 21 (except Feb 14), 6.30pm to 9.30pm PRICE: $75++ (Sun to Thu), $85++ (Fri & Sat) TEL: 6885-3500 INFO: E-mail mosin-dining@mohg.com

Late Lunch Offer At Basilico

Basilico head chef Luca Beccalli welcomes late lunch-goers with a weekday lunch buffet offer. Enjoy a spread of antipasti, mains and desserts - with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal and authentic Italian cuisine - at up to 20 per cent off.

WHERE: Level 2 Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: 1.45pm to 2.30pm (weekdays) PRICE: $42++ a person (usual price $55++) TEL: 6725-3232 INFO: E-mail basilicogrm.rsn@fourseasons.com

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Pencai Risotto At Labyrinth

Labyrinth gives the traditional Chinese New Year reunion dinner a modern interpretation: a six-course set menu of festive flavours and auspicious ingredients. The communal pencai is presented, for mains, as a risotto. Imbued with the rich flavours of a pencai's thick stock, the dish is crowned with tiger prawn and auspicious fa cai. Other dishes include abalone cooked in oyster sauce and topped with wolfberries; and duck roulade with spring onions accompanied with crepe.

WHERE: 02-23 Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tue & Wed, noon to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 11pm PRICE: $88++ a person TEL: 6223-4098 INFO: E-mail reservations@labyrinth.com.sg

Pine Nuts Tau Sar Piah By Thye Moh Chan

Thye Moh Chan, known for its handcrafted Teochew baked goods, has updated its Three Treasures tau sar piah set for Chinese New Year with a pine nuts tau sar piah. The set also features the popular bak kwa tau sar piah and longan tau sar piah. For an alternative to the pineapple tart, the pineapple and salted egg pastry combines salted egg yolk with gula melaka-infused pineapple filling, topped with lightly toasted black and white sesame seeds.

WHERE (MRT): B1-11 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road (Orchard); 01-45 Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Road (Chinatown) WHEN: Till Feb 11, 10am to 10pm PRICE: Three Treasures set (three pieces a flavour): $16.80; pineapple pastry (eight-piece box): $20.80; hampers: $148 to $168 TEL: 6732-8858 (Paragon), 6604-8858 (Chinatown Point) INFO: thyemohchan.com

Dining Promotions At City Square Mall

The Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng at Din Tai Fung (01-10/11) comprises smoked salmon, roasted Tianjin chestnuts, twirls of crispy yam, fresh pomelo pulp and white radish. Paradise Classic (B1-01/02) has nine set menus of favourite Chinese New Year dishes. Wok Master (02-51/52), a Chinese zi char restaurant serving local favourites such as chilli crab and curry fish head, is offering specially curated festive set menus.

WHERE: 180 Kitchener Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN/PRICE: Din Tai Fung yusheng (till Feb 12): $32.80 ++ to $48.80++; Paradise Classic Chinese New Year sets (till Feb 12): $268.80++ to $688.80++; Wok Master festive sets (till Feb 11; closed today to Sun): $238++ to $468++ TEL: 6634-2322 (Din Tai Fung), 6509-9337 (Paradise Classic), 6835-9096 (Wok Master) INFO: citysquaremall.com.sg

L'Espresso CNY Afternoon Tea Buffet

The Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea Buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel's L'Espresso has treats such as chicken bak kwa, cheese croquette with golden orange dip and nian gao with yam beignet.

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard/Newton WHEN: Till Mon, noon to 2.30pm, 3pm to 5.30pm PRICE: $68++ an adult, $48++ a child TEL: 6730-1743 INFO: E-mail lespresso@ goodwoodparkhotel.com

Complimentary Ginseng Chicken At The Square @ Furama

Have your Chinese New Year meal at The Square @ Furama and you may win a one-night stay at the hotel or dining vouchers. Groups of eight or more get a complimentary ginseng chicken. Festive dishes include pencai, steamed snapper with mushroom and ham in superior gravy, aromatic coffee pork rib, and fried pork belly with fermented red beans. Gourmet items and packages are also available for takeaway.

WHERE: 405 Havelock Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN/PRICE: Today (dinner), tomorrow to Feb 3 (lunch & dinner): $72++ an adult, $20++ a child; takeaways (till Feb 11): salmon yusheng: $58+ to $68+; roasted duck with danggui: $58+; poached osmanthus chicken: $48+; kueh lapis: $60+; gourmet packages: $98+ to $128+ TEL: 6739-6468 INFO: E-mail square.riverfront@furama.com

VALENTINE'S DAY

Special Couple's Set Dinner At Pete's Place

Pete's Place at Grand Hyatt Singapore is serving a special couple's set dinner. It starts with an antipasti platter to share and a selection of salads and breads from the salad bar. For mains, couples can choose two of three signature dishes: Spaghetti Cioppino with lobster, scallop, prawn, crabmeat and fresh herbs in tomato sauce; Pizza Burrata; and Scottadito di Agnello grilled lamb chops.

WHERE: 10 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 14, 6pm to 10.30pm PRICE: $98++ for two (add $35++ for bottle of Villa Sandi Prosecco) b6732-1234 INFO: E-mail petesplace.sg@hyatt.com

Seafood Highlights At Sofitel

The Valentine's Day set menu at ilLido at the Cliff, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa, offers dishes such as scallop crudo with pumpkin and basil cream, and poached halibut with oyster and cioppino broth. The Garden's menu features items such as seared tuna marinated with soya and sake soba noodle salad, house-made crab tortellini and slow-cooked beef short ribs. The menu at Xperience restaurant, Sofitel So Singapore, features octopus and scallop shaving with Chioggia beets and purple potato, and ocean trout roulade.

WHERE (MRT): 2 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa (HarbourFront); 35 Robinson Road (Raffles Place) WHEN/PRICE: ilLido (Feb 11 to 14): $128++ a person, includes a glass of prosecco; The Garden (Feb 14): $188++ for two, includes a glass of champagne each; Xperience (Feb 11 to 14): $105++ to $135++ a person, includes a glass of champagne. TEL/INFO: 6708-8360, e-mail H9474@sofitel.com (ilLido, The Garden); 6701-6800, e-mail H8655@sofitel.com (Xperience)

Floral Treat At Stellar At 1-Altitude

Stellar at 1-Altitude's Valentine's Dinner comprises six courses, including low-temperature scallop with white chocolate and caviar, roasted poulet noir consomme with winter black truffle, and sea urchin with ratte potato and coffee. The Ultimate Stellar Valentine's Experience allows couples to clink glasses of Dom Perignon on the rooftop at sunset, take a romantic trip to the garden for an edible floral treat and savour the restaurant's signature table-side Dessert Art.

WHERE: Level 62 One Raffles Place, 1 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN/PRICE: Valentine's Dinner (6 & 9pm): Feb 10, 11 & 14: $400++ for two, includes a glass each of Veuve Clicquot; Feb 14: $480++ for two, window seat, includes a glass each of Veuve Clicquot; Ultimate Valentine's Experience (Feb 14, 6pm): $688 for two, premium window seats TEL: 6438-0410 INFO: E-mail info@1-altitude.com

Merchants Valentine's Day Sip & Paint

Merchants Wine Cellar invites lovers to uncork their creativity on Valentine's Day. With a glass of wine in one hand and a paintbrush in the other, they can paint their own masterpieces to take home. Art supplies will be provided.

WHERE: 443 Joo Chiat Road MRT: Dakota WHEN: Feb 14, 7.30pm to 9.30pm PRICE: $58 nett a person TEL: 6440-0892 INFO: Book online at store.merchantsofsingapore.com.sg/ specials.html, e-mail info@ merchantsofsingapore.com.sg

Saying I Love You In Spanish

Octapas Spanish Tapas Bar has created dishes for Valentine's Day with names such as Entradas De Amante (starters for lovers), Tabla Del Carino (sweetheart platter) and Te Quiero Postres (I love you desserts).

WHERE: 01-08, Block D Clarke Quay, 3 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Feb 10 to 14 PRICE: $88++ a couple (package entitles diners to unlimited purchases of Cava at $10++ a glass) TEL: 6837-2938 INFO: E-mail info@tembusuprojects.com

WINE EVENT

Boutique Italian Wine Fair

Taste a wide variety of Italian wines and order your favourites at the Boutique Italian Wine Fair by Bacco, whose online shop features more than 300 labels.

WHERE: Level 2 APS Gallery, 9 Muthuraman Chetty Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Feb 11, 2pm to 6pm PRICE: $30 a person ($25 for bookings by Tue) TEL: 6635-5747 INFO: E-mail info@baccowines.com

