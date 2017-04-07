Weekend Food List: Sichuan Omakase

Omakase, such a buzzword among restaurants these days, refers to a meal with no menu, where the chef cooks the best produce he can lay his hands on. All the diner knows beforehand is the price he's paying for the meal. "I'll leave it to you," that is what the Japanese word means.

It started with upmarket Japanese restaurants and has become so popular with both chefs and diners that Western restaurants have adopted the concept too.

Now, a Sichuan restaurant here is offering omakase as well. Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road is giving diners a four-hands experience featuring off-menu dishes by resident chef Zeng Feng and guest chef Peter Tsang.

Tsang is the resident chef of the more Cantonese-skewed Si Chuan Dou Hua at UOB Plaza, which is undergoing a major renovation.

Available till May 7, the experience features seven courses and a dessert bar at two prices: $120 and $150 a person.

What will be served at each meal may differ, but at a media tasting last week, I was impressed by chef Zeng's Sichuan dish of Hokkaido wagyu cooked in a pot of scorching oil flavoured with chillies and then mixed in a dip of sesame oil, minced garlic and chilli padi.

From chef Tsang, the winning dish was a mix of deep-fried rice and boiled glutinous rice cooked with crabmeat in crab stock.

WHERE: Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road MRT: Bugis/Nicoll Highway OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm daily; omakase till May 7, advance reservation required TEL: 6505-5722

FOR MORE LISTINGS, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY