Weekend Food List: Superb pork dishes at new Thai eatery

I find fewer reasons to go to Bangkok these days. So much of what I enjoy there - the street food and strong Thai iced tea - is available here.

One of the newest Thai restaurants is the 50-seater KinMoo in Tan Quee Lan Street.

KinMoo means "eat pork" in Thai, and that is what diners do at the restaurant, seeing as how 90 per cent of the menu is dedicated to it.

Kow Lao Moo ($8.90) is a dish I would go back for. It is a simple dish - sliced pork, pig liver and intestines and pork balls in a flavourful soup. It is made better by the daikon, which are meltingly soft after soaking up the soup.

The BaaMee Keow Haeng Moo Dang ($6.90), dry wonton noodles with grilled pig jowl, is the best dish of the meal.

The noodles are spectacular, taking springiness to the next level. They are tossed in lard and there are chunks of it on the noodles too.

WHERE: KinMoo, #01-02, 2 Tan Quee Lan Street

MRT: Bugis

TEL: 6908-1896

OPEN: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10pm daily

INFO: www.facebook.com/kinmootql