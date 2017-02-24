Weekend Food List: White Rose Cafe’s lunch treat hard to beat

PROMOTIONS

Pay-As-You-Wish Buffet Lunch At Carousel For ST School Pocket Money Fund

Royal Plaza on Scotts' Carousel celebrates its 10th anniversary tomorrow and will be hosting a Pay-As-You-Wish buffet lunch. Carousel's chefs have created a specially designed 10kg cake for the occasion. The profits from this event will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which supports more than 13,000 children and youth a year by providing them with monthly school pocket money.

WHERE: Lobby Level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, noon to 1.30pm PRICE: Pay as you wish (buffet worth $76 a person) by credit card, Nets or cash INFO: www.spmf.org.sg (no reservation required; first-come, first-served for 200 guests)

Executive Set Menus At Jumbo Seafood Restaurants

Craving for chilli crab during lunch hour? Tuck into two five-course executive weekday lunch set menus that feature Jumbo Seafood's popular chilli crab dish that will be deshelled for fuss-free eating and served with mantou for mopping up the tangy gravy. Other dishes on the menus, which rotate weekly, include the Jumbo Trio Appetiser, which consists of crabmeat tossed with mango dressing in a bamboo charcoal cone, a deshelled cereal prawn and mocha pork rib, and lobster with noodles.

WHERE(MRT): Three outlets, including 01-01 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road (Clarke Quay); 01-16, Block 11 Dempsey Road (Botanic Gardens); & B1-48 The Riverwalk, 20 Upper Circular Road (Clarke Quay) WHEN: Various opening hours PRICE: $48++ & $58++ a person TEL: 6532-3435 (Riverside Point), 6479-3435 (Dempsey Hill), 6534-3435 (The Riverwalk) INFO: www.jumboseafood.com.sg

Turkish Kitchen Takeover At Maggie Joan's

Maksut Askar, who owns Istanbul restaurant Neolokal, takes over the kitchen at Maggie Joan's to present his new Anatolian cuisine. The menu focuses on traditional Turkish home recipes and flavours, with contemporary interpretations. It will feature Neolokal classics such as slow-cooked uveyik, an ancient Turkish wheat cultivated by chef Askar and cooked for seven hours with leeks and onions.

WHERE: 01-01, 110 Amoy Street (via Gemmill Lane) MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Feb 24 & 25 PRICE: $95 a person TEL: 6221-5564 INFO: www.maggiejoans.com (reservations via Chope)

Kaiseki-style Weekend Bubbly Brunch At Keyaki

Keyaki's refreshed kaiseki-style Bubbly Brunch, presented in an okonomi concept, features 40 Japanese favourites and 20 new dishes, including grilled salmon with soya milk skin, by master chef Hiroshi Ishii. Other dishes, such as the inaniwa udon from Akita prefecture, steamed oysters topped with tofu refuse and simmered beef and vegetables with sukiyaki sauce, complement the favourites on the menu, including the seared beef with ponzu sauce and grilled scallop with spicy cod roe sauce.

WHERE: Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm (weekends & public holidays) PRICE: $75 a person; $135 includes free-flow Laurent Perrier Brut NV Champagne, sake, shochu, Tiger beer and wine TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

The Market Grill's Seafood Focus

The Market Grill has an expanded menu with a strong focus on seafood. Diners can still enjoy classics, such as executive chef Colin West's signature handmade burgers ($22+ to $34+), chargrilled lobster and lobster roll ($48+ each), as well as new dishes such as mussel bisque ($19+) and the seafood platter (market price). The menu also introduces handmade Moroccan-inspired lamb kofta ($19+) with an anchovy dip. New meaty selections include Australian lamb neck ($45+) and a smokey chargrilled secreto pork cheek ($45+) served with housemade chimichurri sauce. New sides are brussels sprouts ($12+) and corn kernels with smoked bacon ($11+).

WHERE: 208 Telok Ayer Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Mon to Sat; lunch: 11.30am to 2.30pm; dinner: 6pm to 10pm PRICE: Starters: $16+ to $32+; lobsters: $48+ to $115+; steaks: $42+ to $108+; sides: $8+ to $24+; dessert: $10+ to $15+ TEL: 6221-3323 INFO: E-mail info@themarketgrill.com.sg

Refined Classic Cantonese Flavours At Hai Tien Lo

Known for its authentic Cantonese delicacies by executive chef Lai Tong Ping, Hai Tien Lo will have a refreshed menu from next month, with an emphasis on premium seafood and dishes set to spark new interest. New highlights include double-boiled fish maw with bamboo pith in fish bone broth, braised Australian fresh whole abalone, salt-crusted traditional stewed chicken with dried scallops in lotus leaf and steamed king prawn with inaniwa udon in egg white and Chinese wine.

WHERE: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: From March 1; lunch: 11.30am to 2.30pm; dinner: 6.30pm to 10.30pm PRICE: A la carte items: from $12++; desserts: from $8++ TEL: 6826-8240 INFO: E-mail celebrate.sin@panpacific.com

Local Flavours At The LoKal

Started by Aussie chef Darren Farr and with a name influenced by the German word for local, The LoKal serves items such as kaya toast ($5) for brunch and roasted kampong chicken (half: $26) for dinner. Also on its menu are smashed avocado with ricotta ($20), granola with fruit salad ($15) and lobster rolls ($22). Main-course choices for dinner include steak frites ($32), catch of the day (seasonal price) and grilled pork chops ($26). Besides Australian wines and Hong Kong beers, The LoKal also serves cocktails with a LoKal touch. Try your luck at scryp.sg/deals to grab a one-for-one main-course deal or a 10 per cent discount coupon.

WHERE: 136 Neil Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Weekday brunch: 8am to 3.30pm; weekend brunch: 9am to 3.30pm; dinner: Tue to Sat: 5.30pm to 9.30pm PRICE: Brunch: $5 to $22; dinner: starters: $15 to $16; mains: $26 to $32 TEL: 6423-9918 INFO: E-mail hello@thelokalsingapore.com

Flavours Of The Fullerton Heritage

The fifth instalment of Flavours of The Fullerton Heritage features a dining extravaganza across 13 restaurants at The Fullerton Hotel, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, One Fullerton and The Fullerton Waterboat House. Diners can win prizes such as a one-night stay at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. Enjoy the international buffet at Town Restaurant, Italian set menus at The Lighthouse Restaurant, dim sum and Peking duck at Jade restaurant, sliders and beer at Post Bar, or Indian curry buffet or cheese and charcuterie board at The Courtyard. Other options include French fare at La Brasserie, Asian flavours or Evening Tea at The Landing Point, local favourites at The Clifford Pier, Italian fine dining at Forlino, east coast American seafood at The Pelican and Japanese cuisine at Yamazaki, or contemporary European flavours at 1919 Waterboat House.

WHERE: Fullerton hotels, One Fullerton, The Fullerton Waterboat House MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow to Feb 26 PRICE: $35++ (lunch) & $58++ (dinner) a person INFO: bit.ly/fotfh17 (reservations via HungryGoWhere at bit.ly/hgwfltfh17)

AquaMarine Goes Thai

AquaMarine at Marina Mandarin takes you to Thailand next month with a wide range of dishes and cooking styles inspired by its chefs' trips to the Land of Smiles. Among the favourites for the buffet lunch and dinner are crispy catfish and green mango salad, Thai mussel omelette, tom yum goong and Thai-style roasted giant seabass at the carving station. A must-eat is Thai street barbecue, and appetisers include salmon gravlax Thai-style and yam nua yang (spicy beef salad). The noodle station will serve dishes such as goong ob woonsen claypot prawn vermicelli or kao soi gai northern Thai curry noodle. Other stations include seafood and sashimi and sushi, and there is even Marina Mandarin's popular Hainanese chicken rice.

WHERE: Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN/PRICE: Buffet lunch (daily): $60++ a person ($30++ for a child aged five to 12); weekends: one child (up to age 12) dines free with every paying adult; buffet dinner (Sun to Thu): $70++ a person ($35++ child); Fri to Sat, public holidays: $80++ adult ($40++ child) TEL: 6845-1111 INFO: E-mail aquamarine.marina@meritushotels.com

Empanadas Happy Hour At BoChinChe

For a case of the post-work munchies, swing by BoChinChe in Amoy Street for possibly the only empanadas happy hour in town. Wash down two empanadas (choice of chicken or spinach) with a pint of Estrella Galicia for $18++ (5 - 7.30pm, weekdays). Also, enjoy happy-hour rates on select cocktails ($15++) and Estrella beer buckets (five bottles at $49++). For weekends and public holidays, Argentinian brunch classics get a boost of boozy good times with free-flow Sparkling Torrontes (11am to 2.30pm) for $55++ a person.

WHERE: 01-02, 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Weekdays: 5pm to 7.30pm; weekends & public holidays: 11am to 2.30pm PRICE: $15++ - $55++ TEL: 6235-4990 INFO: E-mail enquiries@bochinche.com.sg

WINE EVENTS

Domaines Barons De Rothschild Wine Dinner

Join Salon Gourmet for chef David Nicolas Senia's six-course dinner. Main dishes are saba fish, seafood paccheri pasta, pan-seared beef tenderloin with anchovies and thyme panisse, roasted Australia farmed quail breast and slow-cooked pork belly. Paired Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) wines are R de Rieussec 2015, Peyre Lebade 2013, Moulin de Duhart 2013 and Duhart Milon 2010-2012.

WHERE: Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 28, 7pm PRICE: $178++ ($142.40++ for HSBC cardholders) TEL: 6319-4038 INFO: E-mail salongourmet@sph.com.sg

