Win free coffee with Singapore Coffee Festival

The Coffee Break app allows you to save money on coffee through using subscriptions plans. There's no cash needed, you pay using your smartphone.

Coffee Break also supports "locally brewed" cafes because the world of coffee is not just about the mega chains.

Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 will see about 90 exhibitors, including coffee purveyors, equipment distributors and cafes at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

The first day is on Thursday (Aug 3) but while that is set aside for trade and media, Friday to Sunday (Aug 4 to 6) will be open to the public.

Vendors and festival activities will be spread over two levels in coffee-themed zones — Brew, Americano and Cappuccino.

FYI WHAT: Singapore Coffee Festival WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre WHEN: Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 10pm TICKETS: $22 (regular) and $18 (DBS/POSB cardholders and The Straits Times subscribers). For more information, visit www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

Festival-goers can look forward to two perks: the SCF Coffee Card, which entitles the holder to exclusive discounts at more than 30 cafes and F&B establishments throughout the month of August; and the festival sampling experience, where each ticket-buyer can redeem two sample drinks from participating exhibitors at the festival.

Other highlights this year include workshops on leather-crafting, candy-making and #nofilter photography.

There's even morning yoga and other family-friendly activities including storytelling sessions.

With the theme of the theme “espresso’self”, the arts play a big role in this year’s event.

Singapore Writers Festival will conduct SWF POP @ Coffee Festival, where two teams of writers and artists compete to produce poetry/prose and illustrations based on coffee-related prompts from the audience.

Visitors can also join ST artists in live graffiti performances along the wall panels of the venue, or get coffee doodles and coffee poems on takeaway cups in an Artistic Recycling Programme supported by Noise Singapore, Sing Lit Station and Sembcorp.

The event will also be a showcase of exhibitors' premium brews, including new entrant Jewel Coffee and hipster stalwarts Common Man Coffee Roasters, Chye Seng Huat Hardware and Oriole Coffee + Bar. Cafes such as Symmetry and Hyde & Co will offer an al-fresco dining experiences along the Sunset Wharf amid live music acts on Saturday (Aug 5) and Sunday (Aug 6) evening.

For those hunting for the perfect Instagram drink, visitors can also pick up locally created concoctions such as Coffee in a Cone by renowned brewer The Coffee Academics — named one of the best cafes in Southeast Asia — or the magical-blue Unicorn Tears drink by Dapper Coffee.

Festival-goers can also enjoy hard-to-find artisanal gourmet and beauty products from social enterprises at The Good Market, presented by Asia for Good, an initiative of DBS Foundation.

The full list of exhibitors can be found at sgcoffeefestival.com.sg/partners-exhibitors/ Some 24,000 people, mostly aged 18 to 35, attended last year’s festival, which featured a smorgasbord of coffee and coffee-related delights as well as talks, workshops and live music.