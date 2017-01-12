Yummy new bites to try

PHOTO: ASIA GOURMET ROAST

CAFE'S NEW TART

Honolulu Cafe Singapore at The Centrepoint has introduced the Bean Curd Tart ($2). It is made with a house-made curd and the cafe's signature buttery short crust pastry. The tart is meant to be eaten chilled.

You can now get the bean curd tart with its popular egg tart ($1.80) in the Yuan Yang set. It is $5 for two egg tarts and two bean curd tarts, instead of the usual $7.60.

PHOTO: JUMBO GROUP

JUMBO SET LUNCHES

Jumbo Seafood at Riverside Point, The Riverwalk and Dempsey Hill are offering weekdays-only executive set lunches (from $58). The draw is that you will be able to have a meal of crab without worrying about dirtying your fingers because the crabs come deshelled.

PHOTO: SPA ESPRIT GROUP

NEW ITEMS FOR BRUNCH

Argentinian restaurant Bochinche (115, Amoy Street) has new items for its weekend brunch, served between 11am and 3pm. Key dishes include the faina and fried eggs, and the classic beef and bone marrow burger.

PHOTO: MCDONALD'S

ADDED PROSPERITY

McDonald's has reinterpreted the Prosperity burger by adding a piece of hash brown. Called the Golden Prosperity Beef or Chicken Burger (from $6.30), it is available at participating McDonald's restaurants from today.