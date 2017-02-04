$247,000 worth of jewellery stolen from Minaj’s house

Lifestyle

A burglary has taken place at Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles mansion.

The suspect, or suspects, made away with approximately US$175,000 (S$247,000) worth of jewellery and other items, a representative from the Los Angeles Police Department told Billboard.

The rapper-singer, 34, was not home at the time of the break-in, which took place sometime between Nov 24 and last month, reported Billboard.

According to TMZ, Minaj's 11,500 sq ft home appeared to be trashed. Furniture were flipped, and certain items, including picture frames and perfume bottles, were vandalised.

