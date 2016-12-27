Achieving a positive work environment

Camaraderie among colleagues will shape a happy and comfortable work environment.

When the culture is a helpful, motivating and supportive one, employees are more likely to perform better at their jobs and have fewer issues during team work.

It is, therefore, important to keep the following in mind.

RESPECT

It is vital to remember that each of us has a part to play to achieve success and growth.

Thus, we need to learn to respect one another's space and time.

For example, by knowing when is the right time to chit-chat with our colleagues, especially about trivial issues like recent trends or gossip.

APPROACHABLE

More often than not, team effort is necessary to achieve success for projects and campaigns.

Although every one plays a part to make it work, it would be disastrous if you focus only on your part and are selfish when your teammates need help.

You may be busy with your own tasks, but in times of need, it is also necessary to lend a hand.

APOLOGISE

Learning to apologise when you make a mistake is important.

Leading by example also encourages others to be accountable for their mistakes.

Such actions decrease the conflicts that could arise and promote workplace harmony.

EQUALITY

As colleagues, it is a good attribute to treat one another with dignity and respect, while having everyone in the company promote equal treatment for all, so that each individual is treated fairly and without judgment.

IN CONCLUSION

Establishing excellent relationships with colleagues will make your workplace a harmonious and productive one.

Article contributed by TBC HR Consulting (S) Pte Ltd (www.tbchr.com)