Amanda Seyfried's concept of beauty changed after having baby

From her beauty regimen to being more comfortable in her skin, US actress Amanda Seyfried is the epitome of cool.

That is probably why she has throngs of fans adoring her since her big-screen debut as fun-loving airhead Karen Smith in 2004's Mean Girls.

In Singapore last month for the opening of the first Cle de Peau Beaute flagship store at Mandarin Gallery, the 31-year-old - who has been the face of the Japanese luxury skincare brand since 2011 - gave us an intimate look into her new life as a first-time mother.

On her driving force…

My next meal, that is just natural. Or the next episode of the TV show I am watching.

Of course, knowing I have a safe space to come home to, where people can rely on me and I can rely on them.

And my desire to be a good mother.

On being mum to her three-month-old daughter with actor-husband Thomas Sadoski…

My concept of beauty has completely changed. To me, it is important to take care of yourself in a less obsessive way, and I have become less focused on myself because of a difference in priorities.

On her skincare routine…

It has not really changed with the baby.

Maybe I have been really lucky, but my skin used to be prone to red spots, but since using (Cle de Peau Beaute's moisturising cream) La Creme, it has been less prone to dryness.

And I have also been blessed with what they call "pregnancy glow", which has lasted.

On her first Cle de Peau Beaute product…

La Creme. When I first used it, it was exactly what I have been looking for - something that would protect my skin and feel luxurious.

On being the face of Cle de Peau Beaute…

It gave me structure and made me understand that it is important to take care of myself.

And that through taking care of my skin, it makes me feel cleaner and better inside out and outside in.

On her favourite make-up hacks…

I will dye my lashes and add mascara to take the attention away from my skin if I am experiencing a breakout.

On how she unwinds…

I watch TV. Be it Netflix or Amazon Prime, I am so attached to binge-watching. I like to do some crotchet also. Plus swimming and hiking.

On her personal style…

I am really casual. I love T-shirts in white, black and grey, with jeans. I love cashmere sweaters, and I probably spend too much money on them.

Recently I have also been into yoga pants, because they are so fancy now, and it is easy to just jazz them up.

On her favourite fall look...

I love a deeper and cooler brown red, which is actually easy to wear.

This story was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore (harpersbazaar.com.sg).