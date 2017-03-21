The bald truth

Most women will note some hair thinning between the ages of 30 and 65, when the quality of hair is reduced and hair shafts become thinner.

Hair loss does not only affect men.

Women can be plagued with follicle issues too, though female hair loss is different from that of men.

For men, hair problems can happen at any age and affect people in different ways.

According to hair and scalp care experts at local haircare centre Beijing 101, men who begin to experience hair problems at an early age are more likely to lose more hair as they age.

Apart from age, pattern hair loss differs between genders too.

Male pattern hair loss mostly starts with the forehead, and will gradually form an M-shape hairline.

Subsequently, hair on the crown will begin to thin until baldness becomes complete.

Female pattern hair loss, on the other hand, usually starts with a widening through the centre while the front hairline remains unchanged.

Hair thinning happens mainly on the top and crown of the scalp.

Female hair loss stems from hormonal changes - such as pregnancy, using contraceptive pills, menopause, physical and emotional stress and if one is on medication.

For the men, hair loss is hereditary, although physical stress and hormonal changes are factors that contribute to balding.

Fungal infection of the scalp also adds to men's hair problems.

While losing hair is akin to getting wrinkles due to ageing, seeking professional help and practising good hair habits can slow hair loss.

Good eating habits and sleeping at regular hours also play a part in reducing hair loss.

Here are some tips to maintain healthy hair:

1. Comb or brush your hair before showering

Brushing your hair before showering will help remove dirt.

This will also prevent pulling on hair knots so that your hair and scalp will not be hurt.

2. Take care of your hair at night

To prevent any hair frizz due to tossing and turning over the night, smooth out your hair before going to bed.

3. Massage your scalp

Regular five-minute head massages will help promote blood circulation so that hair follicles can restore nutrients more rapidly.

4. Go for regular scalp detox treatments

Scalp detox treatments will help remove scalp sebum and clogged pores, which aids in maintaining a clean and healthy scalp.

5. Avoid over-exposing scalp and hair to strong sunlight

Hair can become brittle and dry under such circumstances.

If your scalp is sunburnt, use soothing products on it and gently massage your scalp.

6. Consume more green leafy vegetables and yellow fruits

Lack of vitamins is one cause of unhealthy hair.

It is important to consume vitamin-rich vegetables and fruit such as spinach, leek, celery, mango and banana.

Vitamin B helps improve hair growth and add shine, while vitamin C plays a necessary role in enhancing the absorption of iron, which keeps our locks strong and healthy.