Be the next Miss Universe Singapore

Jul 14, 2017 06:00 am

HOW

Register online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by today. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.

PRIZES

WINNER

  • $10,000 cash, $45,000 worth of prizes and a feature in Her World magazine

FIRST RUNNER-UP

  • $5,000 cash and more than $20,000 worth of prizes

SECOND RUNNER-UP

  • $3,000 cash and more than $10,000 worth of prizes

PARTNERS

  • CSR partner: Singapore Turf Club
  • Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub
  • Official car: BMW
  • Official skincare: Skinceuticals
  • Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic
  • Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa
  • Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy. And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental
  • Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3
