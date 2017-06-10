Be the next New Face
The New Paper New Face competition is back for its 25th edition. Here is how you can participate:
WALK-IN AUDITION
When: Saturday, June 17
Where: Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road
Time: Registration is between 8.30am and 9.30am
Wear a fitted top with a miniskirt or shorts, high heels and light make-up. Bring a close-up photo of yourself for submission.
ONLINE REGISTRATION
Register at tnp.sg/tnpnewface by June 14.
Selected contestants will advance to Round 2.
PRIZES
Winner: $10,000 and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon
1st runner-up: $5,000
2nd runner-up: $3,000
SPONSORS
Presented by: Subaru Motor Image
Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy
Official hair salon: Kelture Salon
Venue partner: Paragon
Official radio station: ONE FM