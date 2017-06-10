Be the next New Face

The New Paper New Face competition is back for its 25th edition. Here is how you can participate:

WALK-IN AUDITION

When: Saturday, June 17

Where: Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road

Time: Registration is between 8.30am and 9.30am

Wear a fitted top with a miniskirt or shorts, high heels and light make-up. Bring a close-up photo of yourself for submission.

ONLINE REGISTRATION

Register at tnp.sg/tnpnewface by June 14.

Selected contestants will advance to Round 2.

PRIZES

Winner: $10,000 and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon

1st runner-up: $5,000

2nd runner-up: $3,000

SPONSORS

Presented by: Subaru Motor Image

Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy

Official hair salon: Kelture Salon

Venue partner: Paragon

Official radio station: ONE FM