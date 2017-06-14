Lifestyle

Be the next New Face

Julia Tan
Jun 14, 2017 06:00 am

The New Paper New Face pageant is back for its 25th edition. Here is how you can participate:

WALK-IN AUDITION

  • When: Saturday, June 17
  • Where: Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road
  • Time: Registration is between 8.30am and 9.30am

Wear a fitted top with a miniskirt or shorts, high heels and light make-up. Bring a close-up photo of yourself for submission.

ONLINE REGISTRATION

  • Register at tnp.sg/tnpnewface by today.

Selected contestants will go on to Round 2.

PRIZES

  • Winner: $10,000 and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon
  • 1st runner-up: $5,000
  • 2nd runner-up: $3,000

SPONSORS

  • Presented by: Subaru Motor Image
  • Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy
  • Official hair salon: Kelture Salon
  • Venue partner: Paragon
  • Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3
