Be the next  New Face

Here is what you can expect at The New Paper New Face auditions tomorrow:

8.30am: Registration at the Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am.

9am (Round 1): Walk-in auditions for interested candidates who were not shortlisted via online registration. Candidates will be told immediately after their walk-in if they have been shortlisted for Round 2.

10.30am (Round 2): Closed-door auditions. Shortlisted candidates will catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six.

1.30pm: The semi-finalists will be selected and announced.

The semi-finalists will have to go for a photoshoot at Singapore Press Holdings on Sunday. Finalists will be selected within the next week.

The finals to determine the winner will be held on Sept 22.

PRIZES

Winner: $10,000 and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon

1st Runner-up: $5,000

2nd Runner-up: $3,000

SPONSORS