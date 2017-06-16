Be the next  New Face

Lifestyle

Julia Tan
Jun 16, 2017 06:00 am

Here is what you can expect at The New Paper New Face auditions tomorrow:

  • 8.30am: Registration at the Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am.
  • 9am (Round 1): Walk-in auditions for interested candidates who were not shortlisted via online registration. Candidates will be told immediately after their walk-in if they have been shortlisted for Round 2.
  • 10.30am (Round 2): Closed-door auditions. Shortlisted candidates will catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six.
  • 1.30pm: The semi-finalists will be selected and announced.

The semi-finalists will have to go for a photoshoot at Singapore Press Holdings on Sunday. Finalists will be selected within the next week.

The finals to determine the winner will be held on Sept 22.

PRIZES

  • Winner: $10,000 and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon
  • 1st Runner-up: $5,000
  • 2nd Runner-up: $3,000

SPONSORS

  • Presented by: Subaru Motor Image
  • Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy
  • Official hair salon: Kelture Salon
  • Venue partner: Paragon
  • Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3
  • Official magazine: CLEO Singapore

 

